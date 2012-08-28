* Volume remains light as investors look ahead to Bernanke
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stocks held close to the
flat line in yet another lightly traded session on Tuesday as
mixed data gave investors little indication of whether Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might signal another round of
stimulus later in the week.
Bernanke is speaking on Friday at a conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, and market participants are waiting to see
whether he will announce new measures to boost economic growth.
He is expected to sustain expectations for a third round of
quantitative easing, though he could keep markets guessing about
the timing of such an action.
Expectations for more stimulus measures have risen alongside
signs of slowing growth. Japan's government just cut its
economic assessment, citing a deceleration in the U.S. and
China.
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to
its lowest in nine months as Americans turned more pessimistic
about the short-term outlook, according to the Conference Board
while the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas showed U.S. home prices rose for the fifth consecutive
month.
"A mixed bag of economic indicators that sort of point
downward; we are all hopeful this leaves some room for the Fed
to shower money on us," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer, Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
"Unfortunately a fair amount of stimulus is probably priced
in so we are at a period now where bad news is good news until
we hear what (Bernanke) is actually going to do.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 10.05 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 13,114.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 1.41 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,409.03. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.52 points, or 0.08
percent, to 3,070.67.
The S&P 500 has been mired in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding a support level at 1,400 while also
unable to convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which
has acted as a resistance point. The index has been unable to
muster a move of at least 1 percent in either direction since
Aug. 3.
Lexmark International Inc surged 15.1 percent to
$21.88 as the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 after it
said it would stop making inkjet printers, cut about 1,700 jobs,
and focus on its more profitable imaging and software
businesses. The NYSEArca computer hardware index rose 1.4
percent.
PVH Corp raised its full-year earnings outlook for
the third time this year, as it expects its European business to
grow and its flagship Tommy Hilfiger brand to remain popular
with shoppers. Shares climbed 5.6 percent to $93.42.