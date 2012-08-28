* Volume light as investors look to Bernanke
* US consumer confidence falls unexpectedly
* June home prices up more than forecast
* Lexmark shares soar on job cuts, restructuring
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.25 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stocks were little changed
in light trading on Tuesday as mixed data gave investors little
indication whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might
signal more economic stimulus from the Fed when he speaks on
Friday.
Bernanke is scheduled to address a conference of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and market participants are
waiting to see whether he will announce new measures to boost
growth. The Fed chairman is expected to feed expectations for a
third round of quantitative easing, though he could keep markets
guessing about the timing.
Expectations for more stimulus have risen along with signs
of slowing global growth. Japan cut its assessment of its
economic expansion, citing a deceleration in U.S. and Chinese
demand for its exports.
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to
its lowest in nine months as Americans turned more pessimistic
about the short-term outlook, according to the Conference Board.
But in another report, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index
of 20 metropolitan areas showed U.S. home prices rose for a
fifth consecutive month.
"A mixed bag of economic indicators that sort of point
downward; we are all hopeful this leaves some room for the Fed
to shower money on us," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer, Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
"Unfortunately a fair amount of stimulus is probably priced
in, so we are at a period now where bad news is good news until
we hear what (Bernanke) is actually going to do."
The Dow Jones industrial average added 5.23 points,
or 0.04 percent, to 13,129.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,411.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.63 points, or 0.25
percent, to 3,080.82.
A day after the lightest volume of the year, trading was
again thin. Some 2.3 billion shares were traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq halfway through Tuesday's
session. The average daily volume has been 6.56 billion shares
traded.
"It's typical late August. Everybody fled, no one gives a
darn, volume is low, anything that happens is maybe a little
more exaggerated than it should be," said Cummins Catherwood,
managing director at Boenning and Scattergood in West
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
"Maybe there will be an inflection point on Friday, but
chances are there may not be anybody there to pay attention to
it."
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding a support level at 1,400 while also
unable to convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which
has acted as a resistance point. The index has been unable to
muster a move of at least 1 percent in either direction since
Aug. 3.
Lexmark International Inc surged 15.9 percent to
$22.04 as the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 after it
said it would stop making inkjet printers, cut about 1,700 jobs,
and focus on its more profitable imaging and software
businesses. The NYSEArca computer hardware index rose 1.4
percent.
PVH Corp raised its full-year earnings outlook for
the third time this year as it expects its European business to
grow and its flagship Tommy Hilfiger brand to remain popular
with shoppers. Shares climbed 5.7 percent to $93.52.
Movado Group Inc was up 16.9 percent to $35.19 after
hitting an all-time high of $36.11. The watchmaker reported a
higher second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings
forecast for the second time.