* Volume light for 2nd day; investors look to Bernanke
* US consumer confidence falls unexpectedly
* June home prices up more than forecast
* Lexmark shares soar on job cuts, restructuring
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stocks ended little
changed in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday after mixed
economic data gave investors little reason to shift their focus
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
The Fed chief is scheduled to address a conference of
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and could announce new
measures to boost growth. While Bernanke is expected to keep
alive expectations for a third round of major bond buying by the
Fed, or quantitative easing, he could keep markets guessing
about the actual timing.
Volume was among the lightest of the year after Monday's
lightest trading in 2012. August is a slow season, and investors
mostly stayed on the sidelines, anticipating Bernanke's speech.
"I don't think you can read a lot from what's going on in
the market right now," said John Fox, co-manager of the FAM
Value Fund, in Cobleskill, New York. "Because there's nothing
going on, everyone is waiting for the speech on Friday."
The latest sign of slowing in the global economy added to
expectations for more central bank stimulus. Japan cut its
assessment of economic growth, citing a deceleration in U.S. and
Chinese demand for Japanese exports.
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to
its lowest in nine months as Americans turned more pessimistic
about the short-term outlook, according to the Conference Board.
But in another report, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index
of 20 metropolitan areas showed U.S. home prices rose for a
fifth consecutive month, a sign of slow improvement in the
housing sector.
Among the day's biggest gainers, Lexmark International Inc
jumped 13.7 percent to $21.62 after it said it would
stop making inkjet printers, cut about 1,700 jobs, and focus on
its more profitable imaging and software businesses.
The NYSEArca computer hardware index rose 1.2
percent. Shares of Hewlett Packard, which has a
substantial portion of inkjet sales, were down 1.8 percent at
$16.90.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.68
points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,102.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 1.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,409.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 3.95 points, or
0.13 percent, at 3,077.14.
Volume was 4.60 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, compared with Monday's
2012 low 4.46 billion shares. The year-to-date average is about
6.6 billion.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding a support level at 1,400 while also
unable to convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which
has acted as a resistance point. The index has been unable to
muster a move of at least 1 percent in either direction since
Aug. 3.
Among other gainers, PVH Corp raised its full-year
earnings outlook for the third time this year as it expects its
European business to grow and its flagship Tommy Hilfiger brand
to remain popular with shoppers. Shares climbed 4.8 percent to
$92.77.
Movado Group Inc shares were up 17.4 percent at
$35.36 after hitting an all-time high of $36.11. The watchmaker
reported a higher second-quarter profit and raised its full-year
earnings forecast for the second time.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the NYSE by about 4 to 3 and
on the Nasdaq by about 14 to 9.