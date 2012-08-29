* S&P has moved less than 0.1 percent for past two days

* Pending home sales, second read on Q2 GDP on tap

* WellPoint gains in premarket after CEO steps down

* Dow down 7 pts, S&P down 1.5 pt, Nasdaq down 0.25 pt

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, indicating a third day of limited action amid a dearth of trading incentives and as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.

Daily volume so far this week has been low even for a seasonally slow period, with trading levels about 30 percent below the year-to-date average, an indication of how market participants are reluctant to make any major trading moves ahead of the Fed speech.

Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, and could announce new measures to boost growth. He is expected to stoke expectations for a third round of quantitative easing, though he may not detail the timing of such a measure.

In the absence of clarity on those issues, analysts expect light trading to continue. The S&P dipped over the past two sessions, but the decline was less than 0.1 percent on both days. It hasn't closed with a 1 percent move in either direction since Aug. 3.

"Investors have squared their positions and are taking no risk; it's a bit of a snooze fest until Bernanke," said Chris Bertelsen, chief investment officer of Global Financial Private Capital in Sarasota, Florida.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 point and were slightly under fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.25 point.

The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted as a resistance point. The index has been unable to muster a move of at least 1 percent in either direction since Aug. 3.

A second estimate on second-quarter gross domestic product is due to be released by the U.S. Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The reading is expected to show growth of 1.7 percent, compared with 1.5 percent in the first estimate published in July.

Pending home sales are due out at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT)and are seen rising 1 percent in July, rebounding from a 1.4 percent decline in June. At 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), the Federal Reserve will publish the Beige Book of regional economic conditions. None of the data is likely to significantly change the perception of how likely QE3 is.

In company news, a U.S. judge set a Dec. 6 court date to hear Apple Inc's request for a permanent injunction against Samsung Electronics' smartphones, which could delay the potential impact of Apple's crushing legal victory.

"Whenever this gets resolved, royalties could mean another huge revenue stream for Apple," said Bertelsen, who helps oversee $1.5 billion in assets.

WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly stepped down late Tuesday following growing investor dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial performance. Shares rose 4.5 percent to $60 in premarket trading.

H.J. Heinz Co rose 1.3 percent to $58.17 in light premarket trading after reporting its first-quarter results and said it was on track to meet its full-year forecast.

U.S. stocks ended little changed Tuesday after mixed economic data on consumer confidence and home prices gave investors little reason to shift their focus from Bernanke's upcoming speech.