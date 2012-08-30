* Investors worldwide wait on Bernanke's Friday speech
* Weekly jobless claims on tap, seen falling by 2,000
* Citigroup to pay $590 million to settle shareholder suit
* Futures down: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.2 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday, tracking a retreat in overseas shares, amid scant
domestic catalysts to drive trading ahead of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech Friday at a symposium of central
bankers.
* The market has recorded three of the four lowest-turnover
full sessions of 2012 this week. The low volume reflects
investors' reluctance to place big bets before Bernanke's
speech, and could weigh on profits at exchanges and brokers.
* Equity price movements have been muted as well, with the
S&P hardly moving over the past three days. It hasn't closed
with a 1 percent move in either direction since Aug. 3.
* Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, where he could announce new
measures to boost growth. He is expected to stoke expectations
for a third round of quantitative easing, though he may not
detail the timing of the Fed's action.
* European shares fell 0.4 percent with investors
reluctant to increase their exposure to riskier assets ahead of
the Fed meeting. Japanese stocks fell almost 1 percent
to a two-week closing low.
* S&P 500 futures fell 5.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 41
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 10.25 points.
* The index has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point.
* Investors are also looking ahead to the latest economic
data, including jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which
are seen dropping by 2,000 to 370,000 in the latest week. A read
on personal income and consumption, along with PCE data, is also
on tap; all three are for July and are seen rising slightly.
* In company news, Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $590
million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding
tens of billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets. Shares
edged 0.7 percent lower in premarket trading.
* Johnson & Johnson agreed to a deal where it will
get a 10.7 percent equity stake in Denmark's Genmab in
exchange for giving Genmab the rights to a cancer agent.
* U.S. stocks edged up just 0.1 percent Wednesday in the
lightest trading of the year as investors held back from major
trading decisions before Bernanke's speech.