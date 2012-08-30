* Investors worldwide wait on Bernanke's Friday speech
* Weekly jobless claims on tap, seen falling by 2,000
* Pandora rallies in premarket after results, outlook
* Futures down: Dow 38 pts, S&P 4.8 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday, tracking a retreat in overseas shares, amid scant
domestic catalysts to drive trading ahead of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech Friday at a symposium of central
bankers.
Bernanke is set to address central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, where he could announce new measures to boost growth.
He is expected to stoke expectations for a third round of
quantitative easing, though he may not detail the timing of the
Fed's action.
European shares fell 0.4 percent with investors
reluctant to increase their exposure to riskier assets ahead of
the Fed meeting. Japanese stocks fell almost 1 percent
to a two-week closing low.
"There's so little news that's impacting the market ahead of
Bernanke that weakness overseas is enough to move us, even if in
general we'll be in a holding pattern until tomorrow," said Cort
Gwon, chief strategist at HudsonView Capital Management in New
York.
Daily trading volume, which has been at 2012 lows this week
in a reflection of investors' reluctance to place big bets
before Bernanke's speech, could weigh on profits at exchanges
and brokers.
Equity price movements have been muted as well, with the S&P
hardly moving over the past three days. It hasn't closed with a
1 percent move in either direction since Aug. 3.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 38
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 10.25 points.
The index has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point.
Investors are looking ahead to the latest economic data,
including jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which are
seen dropping by 2,000 to 370,000 in the latest week. A read on
personal income and consumption, along with PCE data, is also on
tap; all three are for July and are seen rising slightly.
"The data shouldn't have a major impact on today's market,
though if the numbers are very strong ,some fear it could mean
the economy is so strong we won't get QE3," Gwon said.
In company news, Pandora Media Inc surged 14 percent
to $11.47 in premarket trading after reporting adjusted
second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raising its
full-year outlook.
Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $590 million to settle a
shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding tens of billions of
dollars of toxic mortgage assets. Shares edged 0.7 percent lower
in premarket trading.
Johnson & Johnson agreed to a deal where it will get
a 10.7 percent equity stake in Denmark's Genmab in
exchange for giving Genmab the rights to a cancer agent.
S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC said it will replace retailer
Sears Holdings Corp with chemical maker LyondellBasell
Industries NV in the S&P 500 after the close of trading
on Sept. 4.
U.S. stocks edged up just 0.1 percent Wednesday in the
lightest trading of the year as investors held back from major
trading decisions before Bernanke's speech.