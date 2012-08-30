* Investors worldwide wait on Bernanke's Friday speech
* Weekly jobless unchanged in latest week
* Pandora rallies in premarket after results, outlook
* Futures down: Dow 30 pts, S&P 4.8 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to slight losses at the open on Thursday, tracking a
retreat in overseas markets as investors looked to Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech Friday at a symposium of
central bankers for fresh trading incentives.
Jobless claims were unchanged in the latest week, dashing
hopes for a slight tick lower. Futures didn't move on the data,
indicating that the market's focus remains on Bernanke's address
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he could announce new measures
to boost growth.
Bernanke is expected to stoke expectations for a third round
of quantitative easing, though he may not detail the timing of
the Fed's action.
European shares fell 0.3 percent with investors
reluctant to increase their exposure to riskier assets ahead of
the Fed meeting. Japanese stocks fell almost 1 percent
to a two-week closing low.
"The markets are just on hold and you know what we are
waiting for. We are waiting to find out if there are going to be
any hints" of QE3, said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker
at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
Daily trading volume, which has been at 2012 lows this week
in a reflection of investors' reluctance to place big bets
before Bernanke's speech, could weigh on profits at exchanges
and brokers.
Equity price movements have been muted as well, with the 0.3
percent dip implied by futures by far the biggest move of the
week. The S&P has hardly moved over the past three days and
hasn't closed with a 1 percent move in either direction since
Aug. 3.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 30
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 9.75 points.
The index has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point.
In other economic data, consumer spending rose by the most
in five months, offering hope economic growth could pick up this
quarter.
In company news, Pandora Media Inc surged 14.6 percent
to $11.55 in premarket trading after reporting adjusted
second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raising its
full-year outlook.
Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $590 million to settle a
shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding tens of billions of
dollars of toxic mortgage assets. Shares edged 0.7 percent lower
in premarket trading.
Carlyle Group LP agreed to buy DuPont's
performance coatings business for $4.9 billion in cash. Shares
of DuPont, a Dow component, rose 1.5 percent to $50.70 before
the bell.
S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC said it will replace retailer
Sears Holdings Corp with chemical maker LyondellBasell
Industries NV in the S&P 500 after the close of trading
on Sept. 4. Sears dropped 3.4 percent in premarket trading while
LyondellBasell gained 5.4 percent.
U.S. stocks edged up just 0.1 percent Wednesday in the
lightest trading of the year as investors held back from major
trading decisions before Bernanke's speech.