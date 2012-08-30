* Weekly jobless claims unchanged in latest week
* LyondellBasell to replace Sears in S&P 500
* Pandora rallies after results, outlook
* Indexes: Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P off 0.7 pct Nasdaq off 1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after several days of muted trading as investors took a
defensive posture befor Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
much-awaited speech on Friday.
Bernanke is due to speak at a symposium of central bankers
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) and is expected
to stoke expectations of a third round of quantitative easing,
though he may not detail the timing of the Fed's action.
U.S. economic data over the past two weeks have been a
little stronger than expected, and Reuters polls show investors
and economists were more skeptical the Fed will announce a new
round of bond buying at its September meeting.
All 10 S&P industry sectors were lower, with technology
and energy both off at least 1 percent as the
worst-performing sectors. The overall index once again tested
the 1,400 mark, which has acted as a support level recently.
Over the past three weeks, the index has traded in a tight
range between 1,400 and the April 2 high of 1,422.38, which has
acted as a resistance point.
The S&P index has risen nearly 7 percent since the end of
May, so investors appeared to pull back ahead of any market
turbulence that might follow Bernanke's speech.
"I suspect the hedges that people felt they needed are in
place. That's why the market is where it is," said Gordon
Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"But I don't see it getting worse from here. They will hold
the line."
Volume was anemic, with 2.36 billion shares traded with less
than three hours left in the session on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Daily average volume is 6.54
billion.
The daily trading volume, which has been at 2012 lows this
week in a reflection of investors' reluctance to place big bets
before Bernanke's speech, could weigh on profits at exchanges
and brokerages.
Fueling further caution among investors was the European
Central Bank meeting on Sept. 6 and a host of U.S. economic data
scheduled for next week, including the Labor Department's
payrolls report for August.
The S&P had barely budged over the prior three sessions -
resulting in a decline of merely 0.05 percent - and hasn't
closed with a 1 percent move in either direction since Aug. 3.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 93.42
points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,014.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 10.06 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,400.43.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 30.66 points, or 0.99
percent, to 3,050.53.
Many U.S. retailers posted better-than-expected sales gains
in August at stores open at least a year, boosted by
back-to-school buying and setting the stage for a strong third
quarter.
Despite the August sales results, the Morgan Stanley retail
index dipped 0.4 percent as it was weighed down by a drop
in Sears Holdings Corp.
S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC said it will replace Sears with
chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries NV in the S&P
500 after the close of trading on Sept. 4. Sears dropped 7.6
percent to $53.10 while LyondellBasell gained 3.8 percent to
$48.66.
Economic data showed consumer spending enjoyed its biggest
rise in five months while the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits held steady last week.
Pandora Media Inc surged 21.4 percent to $12.24 a day
after reporting adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat
expectations and raising its full-year outlook.