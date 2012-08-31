NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday as investors stepped back into equities ahead of a
much-anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
* Bernanke, addressing a symposium of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will likely acknowledge the Fed is
actively considering another round of monetary easing in his
keynote speech at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Trading was thin this week and lacking dramatic price
moves, but on Thursday, investors took decisive action to lock
in profits ahead of the speech. Stocks dropped solidly, with the
Nasdaq down more than 1 percent and the S&P closing below 1,400
for the first time since Aug. 6.
* Bernanke could disappoint markets if he stops short of
signaling that another bond-buying program is imminent. Markets
have advanced in recent months, buoyed by expectations for a
third round of quantitative easing.
* Thursday's retreat could indicate that the market is now
less vulnerable for a selloff, though financial market
participants remain cautious ahead of the Fed speech, as well as
a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday that is
expected to take pressure off highly indebted countries.
* Sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, including
energy and financials, are likely to be impacted the most by
Bernanke's remarks. Defensive groups like utilities or health
care may have a more muted reaction.
* S&P 500 futures rose 8.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 80
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 20.25 points.
* For the week, the S&P is down 0.8 percent, though the
index barely budged over the first three sessions of the week -
resulting in a decline of just 0.05 percent. The Dow is down 1.2
percent for the week and the Nasdaq is off 0.7 percent.
* Turnover has been paltry, with this week's four days so
far being among the five lowest for volume this year.
* Economic data is also due, though unlikely to be a
significant market driver. The Institute of Supply Management
Chicago releases its August index of manufacturing activity at
9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT). Economists forecast a reading of 53.5,
compared with 53.7 in July.
* In addition, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers releases the final August consumer
sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT) and analysts see a
reading of 73.6, a repeat of the preliminary August figure. July
factory orders, due at 10 a.m., are seen rising 1.9 percent.
* Economic data over the past two weeks has been a little
stronger than expected, and Reuters polls show investors and
economists are more skeptical that the Fed will announce a new
round of bond buying at its September meeting.
* In company news, Google Inc Chief Executive Larry
Page and Apple CEO Tim Cook have been conducting
behind-the-scenes talks about a range of intellectual property
matters, including the mobile patent disputes between the
companies, people familiar with the matter said.