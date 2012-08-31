* Bernanke: Fed ready to act, but no mention of stimulus
* Trading volatile after comments, S&P briefly turns flat
* Google, Apple CEOs in secret patent talks: sources
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose in volatile
trading on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank remained ready to act to bolster the
economy, but he didn't signal any imminent monetary stimulus.
Equities briefly cut gains made soon after the open and
before Bernanke began speaking as investors appeared initially
disappointed that Bernanke proposed no aggressive measures to
boost sluggish growth. Stocks had risen in recent weeks on
expectations that he would.
"There are likely some empty feelings among investors after
this. We wanted something to sink our teeth into and he didn't
give it to us today," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer
at Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
But in his speech at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, symposium, Bernanke didn't shut the door on more
stimulus and said that progress in bringing down unemployment
was too slow. The Fed's next policy meeting is in mid-September,
and many analysts are looking to that for the final word on QE3.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.05
points, or 0.87 percent, at 13,113.76. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 8.79 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,408.27.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.01 points, or 0.43
percent, at 3,061.72.
Bernanke "couldn't have been more clear in this speech that
he is not satisfied with the economy, not satisfied with where
the unemployment rate is and therefore prepared to act," said
John Canally, investment strategist at LPL Financial in Boston.
Recent data has also indicated the economy continues to
grow. On Friday, consumer sentiment climbed more than expected
to a three-month high, while the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago's index of Midwest business activity fell in
August to 53.0 from 53.7 in July.
For the week, the Dow is down 0.3 percent, the S&P is off
0.2 percent and the Nasdaq is off 0.2 percent, putting all three
on track for a second straight week of losses. However, the
lion's share of the action has come in the past two days, with
Friday's rally offsetting Thursday's steep selloff.
Trading has been thin lately, with this week's four days so
far being among the five lowest in terms of volume this year.
Investors are also looking ahead to a meeting of the
European Central Bank on Thursday that is expected to take
pressure off highly indebted countries. Comments from European
Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure rekindled
expectations for central bank action.
In company news, Google Inc Chief Executive Larry
Page and Apple CEO Tim Cook have been conducting
behind-the-scenes talks about a range of intellectual property
matters, including the mobile patent disputes between the
companies, people familiar with the matter said. Apple shares
were flat while Google edged higher.
American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US Airways
Group Inc said the carriers have to evaluate a potential
merger. US Airways rose 2.6 percent to $10.67.