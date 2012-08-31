* Bernanke: Fed ready to act, but no mention of stimulus
right now
* Trading choppy after comments, S&P briefly turns lower
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose on Friday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank stood ready to come to the aid of the economy if necessary,
although he stopped short of giving specifics about more
monetary easing.
In his speech to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
Bernanke expressed "grave concern" about the stagnation of the
labor market. The wording seemed to turn the tide as stocks
reversed course from a sharp fall to climb more than 1 percent
before paring some of the gains.
In recent weeks stocks had rallied on expectations of
additional stimulus from the Fed, most likely in the form of
quantitative easing, or major purchases of bonds. But the market
stalled this week as investors awaited a signal from the Fed
chairman.
"I think the debate is how strong growth is and how
aggressive the Fed is going to be," said Giri Cherukuri, head
trader at OakBrook Investments LLC, in Lisle, Illinois.
"Hopefully the economy will just get better on its own, but
I think the Fed is saying they're going to be there and is
trying to tell the market that they have some power to help
things along."
Energy and materials shares were among the best performers,
with the S&P energy index up 0.8 percent and the S&P
materials index
The Fed's next policy meeting is in mid-September, and many
analysts are looking to it for a decision on QE3.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.88
points, or 0.81 percent, at 13,105.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 8.53 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,408.01.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.29 points, or 0.67
percent, at 3,069.00.
Recent data indicated the economy continues to grow. On
Friday, consumer sentiment climbed more than expected to a
three-month high, while the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago's index of Midwest business activity fell in
August to 53.0 from 53.7 in July.
Even with the advance, each of the major indexes was on pace
for a second straight weekly decline.
Volume remained light, as it has been all week.
Investors are also looking ahead to the European Central
Bank meeting on Thursday that is expected to take pressure off
highly indebted countries. Comments from ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure rekindled expectations for central bank
action.
SAIC Inc was among the best performers on the
benchmark S&P index, up 3.3 percent at $12.20 after the computer
contractor reported a drop in second-quarter profit and said it
would split its business into two independent public companies.