* Bernanke: Fed ready to act, but no mention of stimulus
* Trading choppy after Bernanke comments
* Indexes post losses for week, gains for August
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose on Friday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave
concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, said the central
bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the
economy if necessary.
Though Bernanke, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, dashed
some hopes for a signal of quick action, his comments bolstered
bets that the central bank was closer to providing more stimulus
for an economy that is close to stalling.
Stocks had been flat for much of the week ahead of
Bernanke's speech, though expectations of additional stimulus
from the Fed helped the market this month. All three indexes
posted gains for August.
"I think the debate is how strong growth is and how
aggressive the Fed is going to be," said Giri Cherukuri, head
trader at OakBrook Investments LLC, in Lisle, Illinois.
"Hopefully the economy will just get better on its own, but
I think the Fed is saying they're going to be there and is
trying to tell the market that they have some power to help
things along."
Energy and materials shares were among the best performers,
with the S&P energy index up 0.9 percent and the S&P
materials index up 1.1 percent.
The Fed's next policy meeting is in mid-September, and many
analysts are looking to it for a decision on a third round of
quantitative easing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.13 points,
or 0.69 percent, at 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.25 points, or 0.60
percent, at 3,066.96.
Even with the advance, each of the major indexes posted a
second straight weekly decline. The Dow was down 0.5 percent for
the week, while the S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq
was down 0.1 percent.
For the month, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 gained
2 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 4.3 percent, its best monthly
performance since February.
Volume was light but above the low levels of earlier in
week. The four other days this week were among the five lowest
for volume all year.
The day's volume traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the
Nasdaq and the Amex, was about 5.3 billion shares. The
year-to-date average is about 6.6 billion.
Investors are looking ahead to the European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday that is expected to take pressure off highly
indebted countries. Comments from ECB Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure rekindled expectations for central bank action.
Among the day's best performing stocks, SAIC Inc was
up 3.4 percent at $12.21 after the computer contractor reported
a drop in second-quarter profit and said it would split its
business into two independent public companies.
On the data front, consumer sentiment climbed more than
expected to a three-month high, while the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago's index of Midwest business activity fell in
August to 53.0 from 53.7 in July.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the NYSE by about 5 to 2
and on the Nasdaq by about 5 to 3.