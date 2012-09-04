* Moody's changes EU rating outlook to negative
* ISM manufacturing, construction spending data on tap
* Futures down: S&P 1.4 pts, Dow 2 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 4 S&P 500 index futures fell on
Tuesday as investors returned after a long weekend, with focus
on U.S. manufacturing data and an upcoming meeting of European
Central Bank policymakers.
* Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook on the
Aaa rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might
downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on Germany,
France, UK and Netherlands.
* The move will add to pressure on the European Central Bank
to provide details of a new debt-buying program to help deeply
indebted euro zone states at its policy meeting on Thursday.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its August
manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Economists
expect a reading of 50.0, versus 49.8 in July.
* Xerox Corp and a wholly-owned unit that contracted
with Texas to process dental claim forms are being investigated
to see if they helped allow dentists to submit
higher-than-required bills under the state's Medicaid system,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Heckmann said it would buy privately-held
environmental services firm Power Fuels for about $380.5 million
in cash and shares, to expand the waste water management group's
footprint in the Bakken Shale basin, an unconventional oil
shale.
* The Commerce Department releases July construction
spending numbers at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Economists
forecast a rise of 0.4 percent, a repeat of the June increase.
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has pledged to
take a strong message to Beijing this week on the need to calm
regional tensions over maritime disputes that have raised
broader fears of military friction between the two major Pacific
powers.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S.
job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further
steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 2
points, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1 point.