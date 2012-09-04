* U.S. manufacturing sector shrinks for 3rd straight
month-ISM
* U.S. July construction spending posts largest drop in a
year
* Stocks off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday,
led by weakness in shares most sensitive to the health of the
economy after a report showed the country's manufacturing sector
shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years last month.
Declines on Wall Street followed a bounce on Friday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes for
further monetary easing, although he stopped short of signaling
any imminent action to prop up the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 49.6 in August from 49.8 in
July. The index also shrank in June. A reading below 50.0
indicates contraction. The data followed similar disappointing
readings on manufacturing elsewhere in the world.
"What people saw with today's U.S. ISM and the manufacturing
data in Asia and Europe yesterday is that the global economy is
still slowing down. In particular, cyclical stocks are pretty
weak today," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller
Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 90.82
points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,000.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 7.42 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,399.16. The
Nasdaq Composite Index shed 21.31 points, or 0.69
percent, to 3,045.66.
The Morgan Stanley cyclical index fell 1.4 percent.
The S&P materials sector index lost 1.5 percent.
Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. fell 4.2
percent to $34.33. Allegeny Technologies Inc. slipped
3.1 percent to 28.71.
Investors are now awaiting comments from European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi after the bank's meeting on
Thursday. Speculation the ECB will unveil plans to lower
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy mounted after Draghi said
central bank purchases of sovereign bonds of up to three years
maturity did not constitute state aid..
The all-important payrolls report due Friday will also be
closely watched. The employment report will be the final major
economic report before the Federal Open Market Committee meets
on Sept. 12-13.
"What we are seeing is a little bit of profit-taking after
three consecutive months of gains in light of the possibility of
some more disappointment this week," said Fred Dickson, chief
market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Separate data also showed U.S. construction spending in July
fell by the most in a year as both the private and public
sectors cut back on investment, according to a report that could
dampen hopes of a pick-up in economic activity in the third
quarter.