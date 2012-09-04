* U.S. manufacturing sector shrinks for 3rd straight
month-ISM
* Defensive sectors strongest on the day, a sign of caution
* Apple rises, helps erode broader market losses
* FedEx tumbles after slashing outlook due to economy
* Dow down 0.4 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 4 The S&P 500 closed slightly
lower o n T uesday as investors continued to await clarity on
European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted
countries, but the market ended off its lows on a rally in Apple
Inc.
Equities were lower for much of the session, with industrial
and material shares weak after a report showing manufacturing
contracted by its fastest pace in more than three years in
August.
FedEx Corp, the world's second-largest package
delivery company, cut its fiscal first-quarter forecast after
the market's close, saying the global economy is weaker than
thought and harming sales. The company is seen as a window on
the economy because of the wide range of industries it serves.
The shares fell 4 percent in extended trade.
Markets remain skittish ahead of the ECB's meeting on
Thursday, where ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to unveil
plans to lower borrowing costs for countries such as heavily
indebted Spain and Italy.
"We're not going to get any definitive direction so long as
everyone is waiting around on the Fed and ECB," said Michael
Vogelzang, who helps oversee $2.2 billion as president at Boston
Advisors. "Things seem very soft right now, and until that
changes the market may have a hard time getting out of the range
we've been in."
On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
disappointed investors by declining to signal any imminent
stimulative action to boost sluggish U.S. growth, though he kept
the door open for further easing in the future.
While investors have been disappointed by past euro zone
efforts to solve the debt crisis, some are positioning
optimistically. Bill Gross, co-founder of asset-management giant
PIMCO, tweeted that Draghi appeared willing to write two- to
three-year checks to peripheral nations and recommended
investors buy gold and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.
Apple, which as the largest U.S. company has an outsized
impact on indexes, rose 1.5 percent to $674.97 and helped erode
broader losses. The tech giant distributed invitations to an
event in San Francisco on Sept. 12, setting the stage for what
is widely expected to be the release of the iPhone 5.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 54.90
points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,075.06.
U.S. manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in
August while firms in the sector hired the fewest workers since
late 2009, according to an Institute for Supply Management
survey. The data followed similar disappointing readings on
manufacturing elsewhere in the world.
The Morgan Stanley cyclical index fell 0.9 percent.
The S&P materials sector index lost 1.5 percent while
industrial stocks fell 0.9 percent. Both were off the
lows of their sessions. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
fell 6 percent to $33.68 and U.S. Steel Corp lost 3.4
percent to $18.78.
Separate data showed U.S. construction spending in July fell
by the most in a year as both the private and public sectors cut
back on investment, according to a report that could dampen
hopes of a pick-up in economic activity in the third quarter.
The all-important payrolls report due Friday will also be
closely watched. The employment report will be the final major
economic report before the Federal Open Market Committee meets
on Sept. 12-13.
Equities had risen lately on hopes the Fed will launch a
third round of stimulus to boost the economy and that the ECB
will soon start buying bonds of troubled euro zone economies to
contain the debt crisis.
In company news, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
agreed to buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp
for $2.6 billion in cash. Valeant shares climbed 15
percent to $58.78 on the New York Stock Exchange while Medicis
surged 38 percent to $43.65.
About 57 percent of companies traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher, while almost three-fifths of
Nasdaq-listed shares ended in positive territory.
Volume was light, with about 5.53 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion. Volume
tends to be anemic during the summer but it has been especially
low lately as investors await clarity on central bank action and
many market participants were out for the Labor Day holiday.