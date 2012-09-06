NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock index futures held gains after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to its lowest level in a month.

S&P 500 futures rose 10.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 80 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17.25 points.