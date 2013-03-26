* Demand for long-lasting U.S. goods soared in February
* January home prices up - best yearly increase since 2006
* Netflix shares jump after analyst raises price target
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
driving the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time
high, as strong data on home prices and manufacturing fed
optimism about the economy, although the improvements were seen
as slow.
Data showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in January
at the fastest pace in more than six years while long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods, also known as durable goods orders,
shot up in February.
"I think the batch of data was enough to convince investors
that the U.S. economy is on the right track," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co, in
New York.
"At this point, it's hard to argue that anything will derail
the U.S. economy, and that is boosting investors' confidence as
they continue to load up on equities."
Still, investors may look for reasons to take profits, with
the S&P 500 up 9.4 percent so far this year. The rally has
lifted the benchmark index near its all-time closing high, which
it nearly reached on Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 91.37 points,
or 0.63 percent, at 14,539.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.16 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,560.85. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.91 points, or 0.31
percent, at 3,245.20.
The benchmark S&P 500 index traded on Monday just a quarter
point below its all-time closing high, then retreated as
investors cashed in gains in the wake of news out of Europe. Its
record close stands at 1,565.15, set Oct. 9, 2007.
In a sign that growth continues to be slow, sales of new
U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in February,
and the latest reading on consumer confidence was weaker than
expected.
Shares of homebuilding stocks were mixed. Lennar Corp
stock edged up 0.4 percent to $41.71, but Hovnanian
Enterprises shares slid 3 percent at $5.88.
Investors remained concerned about the negative implications
of a financial rescue plan for Cyprus. They worried it would
serve as a template for other euro-zone economies requiring
bailouts.
Banks in Cyprus will remain closed until Thursday and will
then be subject to capital controls to prevent a run on
deposits. President Nicos Anastasiades said late on Monday that
a 10-billion-euro ($13 billion) rescue plan approved over the
weekend was "painful" but essential to avoid economic meltdown.
"If there's a run on deposits, there may be a selloff (in
U.S. stocks), but that could pose an excellent entry point to
get into the market and take advantage of this rally," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York.
In U.S. corporate news, Monsanto Co and DuPont Co
settled a legal battle over rights to technology for
genetically modified seeds. The companies agreed to drop
antitrust and patent lawsuits against each other in U.S. federal
court. Monsanto shares rose 4.3 percent to $103.72. DuPont, a
Dow component, shed 0.5 percent to $48.87.
Netflix Inc was the S&P 500's top percentage
gainer, jumping 5.6 percent to $191.03 after Pacific Crest
raised its price target on the stock to $225 from $160, citing
prospects for international subscriber growth.
Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout bid for Dell Inc
could be derailed after billionaire Carl Icahn opened
the door to an alliance with Blackstone Group LP to take
control of the computer maker from its founder. Dell rose 0.3
percent to $14.56.