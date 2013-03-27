* Soft demand at Italian debt auction sparks news fears
* Pending U.S. home sales data on tap
* Futures down: Dow 5.7 pts; S&P 50 pts; Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday as soft demand at an Italian debt auction sparked
fresh jitters over the financial health of the euro zone.
* Cyprus is finalizing capital control measures to prevent a
run on its banks by depositors anxious about their savings,
after wealthy depositors were penalized under a rescue package
agreed with international lenders. Cypriot banks are due to
reopen on Thursday.
* European stocks slid and the euro currency fell to a
four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday.
* U.S. investors awaited data on pending home sales for
February, due at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
* S&P 500 futures fell 5.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 50
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 8.25 points.
* As Boeing works to regain permission for its 787
Dreamliner to resume flights, the company faces what could be a
costly new challenge: a temporary ban on some of the
long-distance, trans-ocean journeys the jet was intended to fly.
* T-Mobile USA said Tuesday it will start selling Apple
Inc's iPhone on April 12, making it the last of the big
national U.S. operators to sell the popular smartphone. The No.
4 U.S. mobile provider hopes the device can help stem customer
losses.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday that is now "probable" it will incur losses relating to
allegations that company representatives had bribed officials in
Mexico to speed up expansion there.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more
than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 within
striking distance of its record closing high, as strong home
price and manufacturing data fed optimism about the economy.