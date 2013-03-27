* Financial shares drag on Cyprus worries
* S&P 500 within grasp of all-time closing high
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks rebounded from
early declines to close little changed on Wednesday, but
investors were still worried about the chance of a run on
Cypriot banks and its possible implications for other euro-zone
lenders.
Financial shares fell on both sides of the Atlantic on
concerns that depositors at banks in other euro-zone countries
will withdraw large amounts of money. Investors are worried that
the Cyprus bailout would become a template for solving banking
crises in the region.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent in morning trading, but in line
with recent market behavior, investors took the drop as a buying
opportunity. By the close, late buying had helped the S&P 500
cut most of the session's losses to end down less than a point.
The benchmark S&P 500 has traded within 10 points of its
record closing high for 13 consecutive days, without once moving
above the 1,565.15 level set Oct. 9, 2007. It is on track to
post its fifth consecutive month of gains.
"Any time you have a run like we've had, market participants
will look for a reason to take profits," said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
"But pauses in this uptrend have been short and shallow.
Everybody seems to want to buy in the slightest pullback."
The KBW bank index fell 0.6 percent and a gauge of
European banks' stocks dropped 0.5 percent. The PHLX
Europe sector index declined 1.1 percent.
Cypriot banks are due to reopen on Thursday while limiting
withdrawals, banning checks and curbing the use of Cypriot
credit cards abroad, after being closed for almost two weeks.
Uninsured deposits in Cyprus are expected to be reduced as part
of the rescue deal.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.49 points or
0.23 percent, to 14,526.16 at the close. The S&P 500 lost
just 0.92 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 1,562.85.
The Nasdaq Composite added 4.04 points or 0.12 percent,
to close at 3,256.52.
Cliffs Natural Resources shares hit a four-year low
of $17.95 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the miner's stock and
Credit Suisse slashed its price target, citing difficulties from
a surplus of iron ore pellets in the Great Lakes region.
Cliffs Natural Resources shares closed at $18.46, off 13.9
percent.
Gilead Sciences ended at a record high at $47.72,
up 4.3 percent, after earlier reaching a lifetime intraday high
at $47.83. Gilead's advance buoyed the Nasdaq Composite and
helped the S&P 500 healthcare sector index rise 0.5
percent as the best performer of the day.
Data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes
fell in February, held back by a shortage of properties, but
there was little to suggest that the housing market recovery was
stalling.
The PHLX housing sector index edged up 0.12 percent.
Volume was light, with some market participants out for the
observance of Passover.
About 5.1 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, one of the lowest volume
levels so far this year, and far below the daily average so far
this year of about 6.4 billion shares.
Advancers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock
Exchange by a ratio of about 8 to 7. On the Nasdaq, about 13
stocks fell for every 12 that rose.