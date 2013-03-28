* S&P unable to break through milestone for 14th session
* BlackBerry reports quarterly profit; shares up
* Cyprus reopens banks under tight restrictions
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 28 The S&P 500 index hit
resistance again on Thursday near its record closing high,
unable to break through that milestone for the 14th session.
While the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been hitting new
highs for the past few weeks, attempts by the S&P 500 to break
past its record closing has been unsuccessful, prompting
investors to think there may be a higher chance of a sharper
pullback.
At the same time, buyers continue to move in on any signs of
weakness, which has enabled the benchmark index to quickly erase
declines and trade within 10 points of its all-time closing peak
for the past 14 sessions.
"This suggests that there is a lot of money being run on
technicals and there is this nervousness about the market being
at all-time high. Less and less money is being run on
fundamentals," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer of
Harbor Advisory.
"Fundamentally, the economy is improving and we are getting
good earnings. I think soon or later we will move above this
level to hit a all-time high."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.76 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 14,551.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.24 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,564.09. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.20 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,257.72.
U.S. stocks were set to close out a strong quarter with the
S&P 500 up nearly 10 percent for the first quarter, the Dow up
11 percent and the Nasdaq up 8 percent. Thursday is the U.S.
stock markets' last trading day of the quarter as Friday is Good
Friday holiday.
Data showed the economy expanded at a sluggish pace of 0.4
percent in the fourth quarter although a big gain in business
investment and higher exports of services led the government to
push up its previous estimate for growth.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose more than expected last week, but probably not
enough to suggest the labor market recovery was taking a step
back.
Cypriots lined up calmly at banks despite tight controls
imposed on transactions at Cyprus's banks after the government
was forced to accept a stringent EU rescue package to avert
bankruptcy.
BlackBerry announced an unexpected
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by demand for its new
touchscreen device which holds the key to a successful
turnaround for the smartphone maker. U.S.-listed shares were up
2 percent at $14.86.
Chesapeake Energy Corp's search for a new chief
executive to replace Aubrey McClendon is likely to extend beyond
an April 1 deadline, according to a person familiar with the
situation. The stock was off 0.9 percent at $20.36.
Influential proxy advisory firm ISS threw its weight behind
opponents of MetroPCS Communications Inc's proposed
merger with T-Mobile USA, saying the deal undervalued the
company and shareholders should vote against it. MetroPCS shares
were up 2.2 percent at $10.76.
A federal judge on Wednesday said JPMorgan Chase & Co
must face a lawsuit by a pension plan that accused it of
mismanaging its money by investing in Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc notes before that bank filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
JPMorgan's stock fell 0.7 percent to $47.45.