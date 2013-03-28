* S&P 500 briefly climbs above record closing high
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Thursday as the S&P 500 rose just above its record closing high,
a level that has acted as a significant resistance point in
recent weeks.
The S&P 500 had been stuck in a fairly tight range, having
traded within 10 points of the October 2007 record closing high
of 1,565.15 over the previous 13 sessions before successfully
piercing that level on Thursday morning, as buyers moved in on
signs of weakness during that time frame to quickly erase any
declines.
A close above the record level could signify more gains,
although investors may tread lightly with government payroll
data and earnings season on the horizon.
"We will still be very news dependent, as we always are, so
I don't expect any big, material explosions to the upside, but
we just continue to slowly move higher," said Darrell Cronk,
regional chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank
in New York.
"As you continue to set those new index highs, as you
continue to see positive macro data, it will probably continue
to bring people in off the sidelines."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.33 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 14,560.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 3.42 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,566.27. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.80 points, or 0.12
percent, to 3,260.33.
U.S. stocks were set to close out a strong quarter with the
S&P 500 up 9.8 percent for the first three months of 2013. The
Dow was up 11.1 percent and the Nasdaq up 7.9 percent.
For the month of March, the S&P 500 is up 3.4 percent, the
Dow is up 3.6 percent and the Nasdaq is up 3.2 percent.
Thursday is the U.S. stock markets' last trading day of the
quarter because of the Good Friday holiday.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but
probably not enough to suggest a faltering in the labor market's
recovery. Other data showed the economy expanded more in the
fourth quarter than was prevously estimated by the government.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer showed the pace of business activity in the Midwest
slowed in March as the new order rate tumbled.
In a positive sign, Cypriots lined up as banks reopened
despite tight controls imposed on transactions. There was no
sign of a run on deposits, as feared, after the government was
forced to accept a stringent EU rescue package.
BlackBerry reported an unexpected
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by demand for its new
touchscreen device, which holds the key to a successful
turnaround for the smartphone maker. BlackBerry's U.S.-listed
shares shot up 2.6 percent to $14.95.
Chesapeake Energy Corp's search for a new chief
executive to replace Aubrey McClendon is likely to extend beyond
an April 1 deadline, according to a person familiar with the
situation. The stock shed 0.7 percent to $20.38.
Influential proxy advisory firm ISS threw its weight behind
opponents of MetroPCS Communications Inc's proposed
merger with T-Mobile USA, saying the deal undervalued the
company and shareholders should vote against it. MetroPCS shares
jumped 4.3 percent to $10.98.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shares slipped 0.8 percent to
$47.40 after a federal judge said on Wednesday the bank must
face a lawsuit by a pension plan that accused it of mismanaging
its money by investing in Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc notes
before that bank filed for bankruptcy in 2008.