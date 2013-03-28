(Corrects 4th bullet line about volume to read Thursday and not
Friday)
* S&P 500 up 10 percent for quarter, best in a year
* S&P surpasses 2007 milestone
* Dow ends at another nominal record high
* Volume on Thursday was below year's average
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P 500 up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
(Updates to close, changes byline)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 28 The S&P 500 set a record
closing high on Thursday, finishing a fifth consecutive month of
gains to extend a four-year rally.
The S&P had hovered near its record for more than two weeks,
and market action next week will help determine if this is just
another stepping stone for the rally, or if a long-expected
pullback is in the offing.
The benchmark S&P 500 closed its strongest quarter in a
year, up 10 percent. The Dow climbed 11.3 percent and the Nasdaq
gained 8.2 percent for the first three months of the year.
The new closing high "is a very appropriate punctuation for
a great quarter that saw a lot of last year's anxieties recede,"
said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private
Bank in Cleveland.
"However, this could be the start to a more realistic look
at the problems that still haven't gone away. Some degree of
caution is probably still merited, with the problems in Cyprus
probably only the beginning to what we could see in coming
months."
The rally hit a wall in the last two weeks as the latest
chapter in the euro-zone crisis developed, with Cyprus nearing a
default and a possible exit from the euro bloc.
The S&P 500 had been in a fairly tight range, having traded
within 10 points of the Oct. 9, 2007, record closing high of
1,565.15 over the previous 13 sessions.
After the closing bell on Thursday, the S&P 500
gained 6.34 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at a new record of
1,569.19.
The Dow industrials, which have been setting a series of
record highs since March 5, ended Thursday's session at yet
another nominal closing high - ending above 14,578. The Dow also
hit a lifetime intraday high on Thursday at 14,585.10
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.38 points,
0.36 percent, to finish at 14,578.54, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,267.52.
The gains in the three first months of the year have a very
bullish history. An analysis by Ryan Detrick, senior technical
strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati,
showed the S&P 500 has risen in the three first months of the
year nine times in the past 30 years, and in each case, it has
posted gains for the year.
The average yearly gain after such a start, the data showed,
was 17.56 percent. An advance like that would leave the S&P 500
at about 1,676 at the end of this year.
"The key is the follow-through," said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"It will be very important how the market handles next
week's data."
Key manufacturing numbers are expected on Monday and factory
orders Tuesday, building up to Friday's widely followed payrolls
report.
During March, the Dow gained 3.7 percent, the S&P 500 rose
3.6 percent and the Nasdaq added 3.4 percent.
Thursday marked the end of the trading week. U.S. stock
markets will be closed on Friday because of the Good Friday
holiday.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but
probably not enough to suggest a faltering in the labor market's
recovery. Other data showed the economy expanded more in the
fourth quarter than was previously estimated by the government.
Volume was lighter than average with some market
participants absent for the observance of Passover or to get an
early start on the long Easter weekend.
About 5.7 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, below the daily average so
far this year of about 6.4 billion shares.
On the NYSE, advancers outnumbered decliners by a ratio of
roughly 8 to 5. On the Nasdaq, 14 stocks rose for every 11 that
fell.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Chuck Mikolajczak and Ryan
Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)