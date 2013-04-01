* Both S&P 500 and Dow coming off record closing highs
* Tesla Motors rallies after profit outlook
* European markets closed
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq falls 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
with the S&P 500 pulling back from its record closing high last
week, as weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data gave
investors reason to book profits.
The Institute for Supply Management's March manufacturing
reading of 51.3 continued to show expansion, but activity slowed
from the 54.2 reading in February.
A separate report showed construction spending rose more
than expected in February, gaining 1.2 percent, above forecasts
of a 1 percent rise.
Recent data has pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy in
general, however, and has helped push stocks to new record highs
on both the Dow and S&P 500. That's likely to mean market
pullbacks will be short-lived, analysts said.
"The economy is still improving ever so slowly, so I think
there's room for the market to go up," said Bryant Evans,
investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
During the session, the biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq 100 indexes was Apple Inc, whose shares
fell 2 percent to $433.63, Portfolio manager Will Danoff, whose
$92 billion Fidelity Contrafund is the largest active
shareholder in Apple, cut the fund's stake in the iPhone maker
10 percent during the first two months of 2013.
The benchmark S&P index remains below its record intraday
high of 1,576.09, but moves may be limited this week in the
absence of major catalysts before the closely-watched U.S.
payrolls report on Friday.
The S&P 500 ended March with a record closing high, and
posted its best quarterly performance in a year despite recent
problems in Cyprus that have weighed on sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.05
points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,562.49. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.38 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,562.81.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.05 points, or
0.74 percent, at 3,243.47.
For the year, the S&P is up 9.5 percent, the Dow is up 11.1
percent and the Nasdaq is up 7.4 percent. The Dow first
surpassed its record highs in early March.
With the strong start to the year, many investors have
anticipated a pullback, with the market potentially facing more
downside risks as uncertainty continues over the economic
situation in Cyprus. European markets were closed on Monday for
a holiday.
In company news, Tesla Motors Inc surged 16 percent
to $43.96 after forecasting full profitability in the first
quarter, citing strong sales of its Model S sedan.
Dell Inc warned that it would be dangerous to take
on a lot of debt and remain a public company given its worsening
profit outlook, in a sign that it views proposals from
Blackstone Group LP and billionaire investor Carl Icahn
as fraught with risk. The comments came on Friday, which was a
holiday for U.S. markets.
Shares of Dell dipped 0.2 percent to $14.29.