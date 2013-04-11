* Yum Brands falls on avian flu sales impact
* Initial claims, import-export prices data on tap
* Futures: Dow up 14 pts, S&P up 0.7 pts, Nasdaq off 4.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Thursday, indicating the S&P may scale fresh
historic highs amid signs China's recovery may be gaining steam
and ahead of U.S. labor market data.
Both the Dow and S&P climbed more than 1
percent on Wednesday to close at new record highs after three
straight days of gains.
Central bank data in China showed Chinese banks made 1.06
trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of new local currency loans in
March, pointing to a recovery being aided by a comfortable
amount of credit.
Investors will peruse weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) for signs of life in the labor market after
Friday's disappointing payrolls report. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a total of 365,000 new filings, compared with
385,000 in the prior week.
"The market has been on a mission - even if economic numbers
were to come in weak, the market has been absorbing
less-than-optimal data in a benign way," said Andre Bakhos,
director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
"Wall Street bears have been looking for a top for months
now, it hasn't emerged and no one knows what could create a top,
there has to be evidence of a topping process before we go
down."
Also due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) are import-export prices
for March. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.5 percent
drop in imports and a 0.1 percent rise in exports.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.7 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
14 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 4.5 points.
Shares of Yum Brands Inc dipped 3.2 percent to
$64.65 in premarket trading after the biggest foreign fast-food
chain operator in China said Wednesday the latest deadly avian
flu outbreak would have a "significant, negative impact" on
sales at KFC stores in China in April.
Retailers will be in focus as they post monthly sales
results. Warehouse club chain Costco Wholesale Corp
reported a 4 percent rise in March sales at stores open at least
a year, missing analysts' expectations, due to lower fuel prices
and a strong dollar.
Microsoft Corp dropped 3.4 percent to $29.25 in
premarket trading after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the
stock to "sell" from "neutral."
A leading tech tracking firm said personal computer sales
plunged 14 percent in the first three months of the year, the
biggest decline in two decades of keeping records.
Hewlett-Packard Co fell 5.4 percent to $21.12 and Intel
Corp lost 2.8 percent to $21.64 in premarket trade.
Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company,
said its production of oil and gas fell from a relatively strong
fourth quarter as work on two of its three biggest U.S.
refineries cut into downstream performance.
Deutsche Telekom sweetened its terms for the
proposed merger between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications
by reducing the combined company's debt, bowing to
pressure from activists and proxy advisory firms. MetroPcs
shares advanced 0.3 percent to $11.59 before the opening bell.
European shares advanced, aided by bumper gains for asset
managers such as Ashmore, which smashed forecasts with
net inflows of $7.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with
analysts' estimates for $1.3 billion.
Asian shares were boosted by fresh data that underscored a
recovery in China and by Wall Street's record closing
overnight.