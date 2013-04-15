* China growth data drags on commodity prices
* Dish Network offers $25.5 billion for Sprint, whose shares
jump
* Empire State manufacturing falls short of estimate
* Citigroup shares gain after bank posts rise in
first-quarter profit
* Futures down: Dow 35 pts, S&P 5.8 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks were poised for a
lower open, putting the S&P 500 on track to dip for a second
consecutive session after data showed growth in China and
manufacturing growth in New York state were slower than
expected.
Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in
the first quarter, with the annual rate of growth in the world's
second-largest economy easing back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9
percent of the previous quarter, below economists' forecast for
an 8.0 percent expansion.
Adding to concerns about a slowing global economy, The New
York Fed's "Empire State" index of general business conditions
fell to 3.05, from 9.24 in March, short of economists' forecasts
for a smaller decline to 7 as new orders tumbled.
U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, partly due to weak retail
sales and consumer sentiment data, but still managed to notch
their second-best weekly performance of the year with a 2.3
percent gain.
"None of the economic data has been very good for the last
couple of weeks, when you look at the whole scope of data it
looks like we have been going into a slowdown here," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"I wouldn't say this is over yet, but there are enough
indicators out there to really indicate that investors should
approach this market with a degree of caution which doesn't seem
to exist right now."
Among earnings reports, Citigroup shares advanced 2.6
percent to $45.93 after reporting a higher-than-expected 31
percent rise in first-quarter profit .
In deal news, Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
satellite television provider, offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp
for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that could
thwart the proposed acquisition of Sprint by Japan's SoftBank
Corp. Sprint shares jumped 15.1 percent
to $7.16 in premarket trading.
The Chinese data weighed heavily on commodities, with U.S.
crude oil down 1.8 percent to $89.69 as it recovered
slightly off its lowest level of the year, while gold
sank further into bear market territory.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold lost 4.1 percent to
$30.60 and U.S.-listed shares of Randgold Resources
stumbled 6.4 percent to $70.44 in premarket
trade.
S&P 500 futures fell 5.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 35
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 8.25 points.
Later at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the National Association of
Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues its April housing market index.
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 45, versus 44
in March.
Earnings season heats up this week, with 74 companies in the
S&P 500 scheduled to report, including American Express
Co, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and
Google Inc.
Genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp
has agreed to a $13.6 billion cash buyout by Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc, in one of the year's biggest
corporate takeovers. Life Technologies shares climbed 7.9
percent to $73.40 before the opening bell.