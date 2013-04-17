* Bank of America falls after earnings

* Commodities continue to slip

* Fed's Beige Book due later in session

* Futures down: Dow 94 pts, S&P 11.2 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 will retreat from its second-best daily performance of the year as commodities fell and after earnings reports from Yahoo and Intel.

Brent crude slid towards $99 per barrel and copper dropped 1.8 percent as softer-than-expected data in the U.S. and China has heightened worry over demand. U.S. listed shares of BHP Billiton lost 3 percent to $64.63 in premarket trading.

The drop in oil prices has put Brent crude on pace for its sixth straight decline, with the price down 4.1 percent for the week. Copper is down 4 percent for the week.

"You have the shock factor of the drop in commodity prices being so severe and when you get to a dislocated market like that, it's like a big wave hitting the shore, it takes a while for it to calm down again," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Yahoo Inc shed 2 percent to $23.31 in premarket trade after the Internet company's first quarter revenue fell shy of expectations as declining traffic to its Web properties and falling display advertising sales continue to weigh on the company.

Intel Corp slipped 1 percent to $21.69 before the opening bell after the chipmaker said its current-quarter revenue would decline as much as 8 percent and trimmed its 2013 capital spending plans.

Bank of America Corp declined 3 percent to $11.91 after it reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and revenue fell.

"For the market to continue to grow you certainly would want the technology and financial sectors to get back into leadership roles and they have been disappointing in their revenue growth, particularly with respect to their outlooks," said Meckler.

"Technology and banking have really only shown profit growth through cost cutting and not creating revenue growth, that is something investors are concerned with since there is a limit to how much you can cut costs."

S&P 500 futures fell 11.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 94 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 22 points.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning, of the 42 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date for the first quarter of 2013, 66.7 percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations. Over the past four quarters, 67 percent of companies beat estimates while the average since 1994 is a 63 percent beat rate.

S&P 500 earnings are now expected to have risen 1.8 percent in the first quarter, based on actual results from 42 companies and estimates for the rest, up from a recent estimate of 1.1 percent growth.

Other S&P 500 companies expected to report on Wednesday include American Express Co, eBay Inc and Sandisk Corp.

Later in the session, investors will eye the Federal Reserve's Beige Book of economic conditions at 2:00 p.m. (1600 GMT).

European shares fell for the fourth straight session in a broad selloff led by mining and industrial stocks, as brewing concerns about the pace of global growth rattled investors.