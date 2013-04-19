* GE meets expectations, shares dip
* IBM shares down, Google up after results
* Futures up: Dow 77 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday, setting the market up for a bounce back a day after
the S&P 500 closed below its 50-day moving average for the first
time this year.
* The market has weakened of late on economic data, and the
S&P 500, down 3 percent in the last four sessions, is on track
to post its worst week this year. A fall in commodity prices has
further pressured stock prices lower.
* The breach of the 50-day moving average by the S&P 500
indicates the medium-term uptrend in the market could be in
peril. The last time the index closed consecutive days under its
50-day average was in early December.
* General Electric reported a quarterly profit in
line with Wall Street's expectations as the conglomerate sold
more jet engines and shed its stake in NBC Universal. Shares
were down 1.2 percent in premarket trading.
* S&P 500 futures rose 10 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 77
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14 points.
* Google's core Internet business grew net revenue
23 percent in the first quarter, softening the effect of a sharp
decline in its Motorola mobile phone division, and its shares
were up 1.7 percent in premarket trading.
* IBM posted a quarterly earnings miss as it
struggled with the depreciation of the Japanese yen and a
failure to close a number of major deals, especially in Europe
and the United States. The stock, down 4.5 percent in premarket
trading, is expected to weigh on the Dow Industrials.
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals said Thursday its
experimental drug improved lung function in adults with cystic
fibrosis in a midstage trial. Its shares were up 57 percent in
premarket trading.