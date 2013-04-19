* Boston in virtual lockdown, trading volume could fall
* IBM shares down, Google up after results
* McDonald's profit up, shares off as U.S. sales drop
* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 19 Most U.S. stocks edged higher
on Friday, bouncing back a day after the S&P 500 index closed
below its 50-day moving average for the first time this year,
but a sharp drop in IBM shares kept the Dow in the red.
Trading volume could see a decline as much of Boston, a
major U.S. financial center and home to a number of the
country's biggest mutual fund companies, was under virtual
lock-down after police killed one suspect in the Boston Marathon
bombing in a shootout and mounted house-to-house searches for a
second man.
"Most major news networks are talking about what's going on
in Boston than anything else," said Art Hogan, managing director
at Lazard Capital, over the phone from Boston. "That tends to
shift investor focus toward this than anything else in the
market."
Hogan, who got to work early in the morning, described
uncommonly empty streets and offices partially staffed as
transportation is shut down in the city and parents stay home to
take care of their kids, with schools shut down.
"The city is very much a ghost town right now," he said soon
after the market opened.
Meanwhile, on Wall Street, markets partially recovered from
a 3 percent decline on the S&P 500 over the previous four
sessions, that set it on track to post its worst week since
June.
IBM Corp led declines in the Dow a day after it
posted an earnings miss, while less-than-stellar numbers from
General Electric and MacDonald's Friday weighed
further on the blue-chips.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.45 points or
0.37 percent, to 14,483.69, the S&P 500 gained 5.99
points or 0.39 percent, to 1,547.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 26.63 points or 0.84 percent, to 3,192.99.
The S&P 500's close below the 50-day moving average on
Thursday indicates the medium-term uptrend in the market could
be in peril. The last time the index closed consecutive days
under its 50-day average came in early December.
IBM posted quarterly earnings that missed estimates due to
the depreciation of the Japanese yen and a failure to close
major deals, especially in Europe and the United States. The
stock was down 7.2 percent at $192.32.
GE shares fell 3.9 percent to $21.78 after the conglomerate
reported a quarterly profit in line with expectations as GE sold
more jet engines and shed its stake in NBC Universal.
McDonald's fell 2 percent to $99.91 after it reported a
first-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street's
expectations and said sales at established U.S. restaurants fell
1.2 percent.
Google's core Internet business increased net
revenue 23 percent in the first quarter, softening the effect of
a sharp decline in its Motorola mobile phone division. Its
shares were up 2.6 percent at $785.98.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals said Thursday an
experimental drug improved lung function in adults with cystic
fibrosis in a midstage trial. Its shares were up 61 percent to
$85.