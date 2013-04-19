* Boston in virtual lockdown as police hunt down bomb
suspect
* IBM shares post worst day in 8 years
* McDonald's profit up, but shares off as U.S. sales drop
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 19 Most U.S. stocks rose on
Friday, bouncing back a day after the S&P 500 closed below its
50-day moving average for the first time in 2013, but IBM's
largest drop in eight years kept the Dow in slightly negative
territory.
Some marquee tech names bolstered the broader market,
however, and drove the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, a day
after strong earnings from Google and Microsoft.
Trading seemed to be taking place normally even as much of
Boston, a major U.S. financial center and home to a number of
the country's biggest mutual fund companies, was under virtual
lockdown after police killed one suspect in the Boston Marathon
bombing in a shootout and mounted house-to-house searches for a
second man.
"We're in the John Hancock building, the tallest in Boston,
and we're on complete lockdown," said David Porter, managing
partner at Baystate Financial Services in Boston.
"If you weren't here by 8:30, you weren't getting in," he
said.
Despite the lockdown, trading was taking place as usual.
"So far, I haven't seen anything like lower volume because
of this," Porter added. "There's nothing we're unable to do
because of this, except go outside."
Meanwhile, on Wall Street, markets partially recovered from
the S&P 500's 3 percent drop over the previous four sessions,
which set it on track to post its worst week since November.
International Business Machines shares led the Dow's
decline a day after the technology services company posted an
earnings miss, while less-than-stellar numbers on Friday from
General Electric and McDonald's weighed further
on the blue chips.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.28 points or
0.11 percent, to 14,520.86. But the S&P 500 gained 11.34
points or 0.74 percent, to 1,552.95 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 40.21 points or 1.27 percent, to 3,206.58.
The S&P 500's close below the 50-day moving average on
Thursday indicates the medium-term uptrend in the market could
be in peril. The last time the index closed consecutive days
under its 50-day average came in early December.
IBM posted quarterly earnings that missed estimates due to
the Japanese yen's depreciation and a failure to close major
deals, especially in Europe and the United States. IBM's stock
was down 7 percent to $192.64, its largest daily percentage drop
since April 15, 2005.
GE shares fell 3.8 percent to $21.82 after the conglomerate
reported a quarterly profit in line with expectations as GE sold
more jet engines and shed its stake in NBC Universal. The stock
topped the New York Stock Exchange's list of most actively
traded names by volume at midday on Friday.
McDonald's stock lost 1.8 percent to $100.03 after the
world's biggest fast-food chain reported a first-quarter profit
that fell short of Wall Street's expectations and said sales at
established U.S. restaurants fell 1.2 percent.
In the tech sector, some big names gave some investors a
reason to buy equities.
Google's stock shot up 2.9 percent to $787.97 and
helped lift the broader market a day after the company released
results. Google said late Thursday that its core Internet
business increased net revenue 23 percent in the first quarter,
softening the effect of a sharp decline in its Motorola mobile
phone division. At least six brokerage firms have
raised their target on Google's stock price.
Shares of Microsoft jumped 3.3 percent to $29.73 and
topped the Nasdaq's most-active list a day after the company
reported quarterly revenue and earnings that exceeded Wall
Street's expectations. Microsoft also said late Thursday that
Chief Financial Officer Peter Klein is leaving at the end of
June, after 3-1/2 years in the job as the world's largest
software maker struggles with sliding personal computer sales
and a tepid reception for its new Windows 8 operating system.
Another bright spot came from Vertex Pharmaceuticals
, which said Thursday that an experimental drug improved
lung function in adults with cystic fibrosis in a midstage
trial. Its shares surged nearly 59 percent to $83.85.