* Durable goods data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
* P&G slips, Boeing gains after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stock index futures rose
modestly on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may rise for a
fourth straight day, as investors dealt with a host of corporate
earnings reports ahead of the release of durable goods data.
Boeing Co jumped 3.3 percent to $91.10 in premarket
trading after the aerospace giant reported first-quarter
earnings.
But fellow Dow component Procter and Gamble Co
slipped 2.2 percent to $80.75 in premarket trading after
reporting third-quarter results and issuing a profit outlook for
the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street's
expectations.
Investors were looking ahead to the release of durable goods
orders data at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists surveyed by
Reuters expect a 2.8 percent drop in March orders compared with
a 5.6 percent rise in February.
"Earnings continue to surprise to the upside for the most
part so enthusiasm for earnings continues to grow, but we do
have durable goods that are coming out and I suspect that will
solidify the weakening economic trend that we have been seeing,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"I wouldn't be a bit surprised to see weak durable goods
orders bite into some of the earnings enthusiasm."
Ford Motors Co advanced 0.5 percent to $13.42 in
trading before the opening bell after the automaker posted a
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as its North American
unit posted its best quarter in more than a decade.
Eli Lilly and Co rose 1.4 percent to $59.15 in light
premarket trading after the drugmaker reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings, helped by favorable
taxes and higher sales of treatments for diabetes, depression
and lung cancer.
According to Thomson Reuters data, 45 companies in the S&P
500 are scheduled to report results Wednesday, including
Dow component Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc and Dr.
Pepper Snapple Group Inc.
Apple Inc shares shed 2.7 percent to $395.26 after
the iPad maker bowed Tuesday to investors' demands to share more
of its $145 billion cash pile, while posting its first quarterly
profit decline in more than a decade.
S&P 500 futures rose 2.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 38
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5 points.
Earnings season has been largely positive, with more than
68.9 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported results so
far beating expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data
through Tuesday morning. Since 1994, 63 percent have surpassed
estimates on average, while the beat rate is 67 percent for the
past four quarters.
Analysts see earnings growth of 2.3 percent this quarter, up
from expectations of 1.5 percent at the start of the month.
OPKO Health Inc will buy Israel-based
biopharmaceutical company Prolor Biotech Inc in an
all-stock deal valued at $480 million to expand its portfolio of
specialty drugs. OPKO shares dipped 2.1 percent to $6.91 in
premarket trading.
European shares advanced, building on the previous session's
hefty gains, after the German Ifo survey came in well below
forecasts, adding to expectations of more monetary easing.
Asian shares advanced, tracking global equities higher on
the back of solid U.S. corporate earnings.