* Wall St investors set to take profits after S&P closes at record

* Fed's FOMC begins 2-day monetary policy meeting

* Slew of consumer data on tap

* Futures: S&P down 1.7 pts, Dow falls 1 pts, Nasdaq off 0.25 pt

NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street was set to take a breather after extending its recent rally with the S&P 500 setting another record close.

* The S&P 500 index ended at an all-time high on Monday as growth-oriented stocks, including energy and technology, lead the way to the index's sixth rise in the past seven sessions. A positive finish to April would deliver a sixth straight month of gains. That would be the longest winning streak since September 2009 when the index rallied for seven straight months. The broad market index is up 1.6 percent for the month.

* The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on monetary policy, with results scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. A recent slew of weak U.S. growth data has raised expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its pace of bond buying at $85 billion a month.

* S&P 500 futures fell 1.8 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 1 points and Nasdaq 100 futures was down 0.25 point.

* In macroeconomic news, the U.S. employment cost index is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) and the S&P/Case-Shiller home-price index for February is due at 9 a.m. ET. The Chicago purchasing managers' index for April will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET and the Conference Board's April consumer confidence index is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* On the corporate earnings front, Pfizer Inc shares were down 3 percent in premarket trade after the company reported weaker-than-expected results.