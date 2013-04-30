* Apple shares up after record $17 bln bond deal
* Revenue has been weak in Q1 results, Pfizer shares lower
* Symantec shares have their own flash crash
* Dow and S&P 500 both flat, Nasdaq rises 0.5 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks were largely flat
on Tuesday as investors found little reason to extend a recent
rally that put the S&P 500 within a point of an all-time
intraday high, though technology shares lifted the Nasdaq.
Markets fluctuated between slight gains and losses, with the
S&P on track for its six straight month of gains. Encouraging
data on home prices and consumer confidence added to the
positive tone. However, a decline in regional business activity
underlined growth concerns that remain.
"Even though the overall backdrop isn't overly positive, the
market has a strong underlying bid where it wants to go up on
earnings and the Federal Reserve having our back with policy,"
said Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer at Fiduciary
Trust Co in Boston.
Apple shares rose 3.1 percent to $443.60 to lead
the S&P 500 slightly higher. The iPhone maker came to market
with the largest non-bank bond sale in history, as it seeks
funding to return cash to shareholders.
U.S. home prices rose in February at their fastest rate in
almost seven years while consumer confidence rebounded in April.
However, business activity in the U.S. Midwest unexpectedly
contracted in April to its lowest level since September 2009.
Any pullback in the market has been viewed as a buying
opportunity, traders and analysts said.
"There's more good news than bad news, and the bad news
isn't enough to disrupt the uptrend we've been in," said Steve
Sosnick, equity-risk manager at Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers
Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"There's a little bit of complacency in the market, and we
would like to see the rally supported by more volume, but that
isn't enough to disrupt things on its own."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.38
points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,814.37. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,594.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.79 points, or 0.45
percent, at 3,321.81.
Equities continue to draw support from expectations that
central banks will maintain low interest rates and other
economic stimulus measures. A statement from the Federal Reserve
due Wednesday is expected to keep in place the central bank's
pace of bond buying to stimulate the economy.
The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday. A Reuters
poll of economists showed policymakers are expected to cut
interest rates.
The S&P 500 ended at an all-time high on Monday as
growth-oriented stocks, including energy and technology shares,
drove the index's sixth rise in the past seven sessions.
A positive finish to April would deliver a sixth straight
month of gains. That would be the longest winning streak since
September 2009, when the S&P 500 rallied for seven straight
months. The broad market index is up 1.6 percent for the month,
and up about 12 percent so far in 2013.
The size and speed of the market's gains so far this year
have some analysts suggesting a correction could be in the
works.
"If the market continues at the pace it has been at, we'll
end 2013 with gains of 43 percent; there's no way that will
happen," said Mullaney, who helps oversee about $9.5 billion.
"That means we'll either pull back or trade sideways for an
extended period. Our bet is that we'll see weakness this
summer."
Pfizer shares weighed on the Dow industrials after
the drugmaker posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and
revenue, and trimmed its full-year profit outlook. Its stock
fell 3.6 percent to $29.32.
With 306 S&P 500 components having reported, 68.6 percent
have beaten expectations, over the average since 1994 of 63
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Only 44 percent of
companies have beaten revenue expectations, well under the
long-term average of 62 percent.
Best Buy retreated from its ill-fated European
expansion by selling its stake in a joint venture to Carphone
Warehouse Group for less than half what it paid five
years ago. Best Buy jumped 7 percent to $25.88.
Shares of security software maker Symantec Corp
dropped 10 percent in a span of a few seconds before trading was
halted. Equity traders called the move another single-stock
"flash crash," in reference to the May 2010 selloff when the Dow
fall more than 600 points in a matter of minutes. Symantec was
down 1 percent at $24.35 at midday.