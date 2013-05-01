* U.S. manufacturing growth slows in April - ISM
* Merck, MasterCard shares down after results
* U.S. companies hire less, manufacturing growth slows in
April
* Copper, oil prices slide more than 3 percent
* Indexes fall: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.4
pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
after a batch of economic data indicated weaker-than-expected
growth in the world's top economies a day after the S&P 500
index closed at a record high.
U.S. private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, well
below economists' expectations, and a separate report showed the
pace of U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in April as the sector
expanded only modestly.
Adding to concern, growth in China's manufacturing sector
unexpectedly slowed last month as new export orders fell,
raising fresh doubts after a disappointing first quarter.
Materials and energy stocks led declines as expectations of
slower growth sent prices of basic materials lower. A gauge of
commodities fell 1.4 percent while the S&P energy
index fell 1.1 percent and materials lost 1.3
percent. Copper prices and Brent futures fell
more than 3 percent.
"There is concern in the market because numbers are coming
in a little bit soft in several areas," said Terry Morris,
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The S&P has recently ended sessions much stronger than its
early lows as traders buy equities on signs of weakness.
"The trend is higher, and investors want to buy on dips,"
Morris said. "Stocks still are attractive relative to other
asset classes."
Disappointing results from companies, including MasterCard
and Merck, were also weighing on the market.
Of the 342 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings so far this season, 68.7 percent have beaten
expectations and 43.2 percent have reported revenue above
forecasts. Over the past four quarters, 67 percent have beaten
earnings and 52 percent have beaten revenue expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.58 points or
0.4 percent, to 14,780.22, the S&P 500 lost 5.81 points
or 0.36 percent, to 1,591.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.71 points or 0.41 percent, to 3,315.07.
April marked the S&P index's sixth consecutive month of
gains, and the benchmark index closed at a record high on
Tuesday. The S&P is up 11.6 percent so far this year.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to issue a statement at 2
p.m. (1800 GMT) after its two-day meeting on monetary policy.
The U.S. central bank is expected to stay on its stimulus
course.
MasterCard Inc shares were down 2.3 percent at
$540.10 after the world's second-largest credit and debit card
network reported revenue fell short of the average analyst
estimate.
Merck & Co reported lower-than-expected first
quarter sales as generic competition hurt demand and a stronger
dollar hit overseas sales. The stock was down 2.2 percent at
$45.97.
Shares of wireless carrier T-Mobile US rose 5.6
percent to $16.44 as it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company was created by the merger of MetroPCS Communications
and Deutsche Telekom AG's U.S. unit T-Mobile USA.