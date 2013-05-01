* Fed maintains stimulus measures despite job market
improvements
* Merck, MasterCard shares slide after earnings
* U.S. companies hire less, factory growth slows in April
* Dow off 0.9 pct, S&P 500 off 0.9 pct, Nasdaq off 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. stocks fell sharply on
Wednesday as the latest economic data continued a trend of
indicators pointing to anemic growth while bellwether companies
disappointed on revenue.
Equities briefly pared their losses after the Federal
Reserve said it would continue its policies of stimulating the
economy, though the decision was expected, and shares
subsequently slid back to their lows of the day.
About 70 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed lower while three-fourths of Nasdaq-listed
shares ended in negative territory.
The Fed said recent budget tightening in Washington could be
a risk to growth, even as it noted some improvement in the labor
market.
Equities have performed well of late, with the S&P 500
hitting both intraday and closing record highs on Tuesday,
though a trend of discouraging data indicated that the Fed
wouldn't ease up on its accommodative monetary policy of
quantitative easing.
"That the Fed won't end QE any time soon is positive for
stocks in the near term, but the data we've seen is creating a
lot of angst for investors," said Mike Gibbs, co-head of the
equity advisory group at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
U.S. private-sector employers added 119,000 jobs in April,
well below economists' expectations, according to a report from
payrolls processor ADP. A separate report from the Institute for
Supply Management showed the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded
only modestly in April.
Adding to concerns, growth in China's factory sector
unexpectedly slowed last month as new export orders fell,
raising fresh doubts about the world's second-largest economy
after a disappointing first quarter.
Materials and energy stocks led declines as expectations of
slower growth pushed basic materials prices lower. An index of
commodities fell 1.7 percent while the S&P energy
index slid 1.6 percent and the S&P materials index
lost 1.8 percent. Copper prices fell 3.6
percent, the most in a day since early April 2012.
Exxon Mobil Corp fell 1.7 percent to $87.51 while
U.S. shares of mining giant Rio Tinto shed 2.7 percent
to $44.82.
The S&P 500 has recently ended sessions much stronger than
its early lows as traders bought equities on signs of weakness.
"We're a bit overextended, which is leading to some profit
taking," said Gibbs, who helps oversee about $400 billion. "But
relative to historical measure, we're not in an expensive
market, and we would view declines as buying opportunities."
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 138.85 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 14,700.95 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 14.87 points, or 0.93 percent,
to finish at 1,582.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid
29.66 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 3,299.13.
The S&P 500 is up 11 percent so far this year. April marked
the index's sixth consecutive month of gains.
Disappointing corporate results also weighed on the market.
Both MasterCard Inc and Merck & Co posted revenue
that fell short of expectations, continuing a trend of prominent
companies struggling to increase sales.
MasterCard dropped 2.4 percent to $539.82. Merck fell 2.8
percent to $45.69 and weighed on the Dow. Visa Inc, a
competitor of MasterCard, fell 1.5 percent to $166.02.
Facebook Inc rose 2.1 percent to $28 in after-hours
trading after the company reported first-quarter revenue that
beat expectations. In regular trading, Facebook shares slipped
1.2 percent to $27.43.
Of the 342 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings so far this season, 68.7 percent have beaten
expectations and 43.2 percent have reported revenue above
forecasts. Over the past four quarters, 67 percent have beaten
earnings forecasts and 52 percent have beaten revenue
expectations.
Shares of wireless carrier T-Mobile US rose 6
percent to $16.52 in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company was created by the merger of MetroPCS Communications
and Deutsche Telekom AG's U.S. unit T-Mobile USA.
About 6.53 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, above the daily average
so far this year of about 6.36 billion shares.