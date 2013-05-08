* Dow closes above 15,000 for first time, S&P also at record
* Disney profit beats expectations, Whole Foods ups outlook
* European shares rise, Chinese data lifts mining stocks
* Futures: Dow down 5 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq up 3 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday, as investors found little reason to
push shares decisively one way or the other, following gains
that took indexes to fresh highs a day earlier.
Earlier in the week, S&P 500 futures had also suggested days
of little movement on Monday and Tuesday once trading began, but
stocks jumped on both days. The S&P has now risen for four
straight sessions, up 2.7 percent over that period, and up more
than 14 percent thus far in 2013.
While the market continues to trend upward, with analysts
citing the attractive valuation of equities relative to other
assets, the magnitude and speed of the rally has spurred
expectations of a pullback. Wall Street hasn't undergone a
sustained decline this year as investors buy on market declines.
"There's room for slight gains from here, maybe another
percent or two higher, but even though a lot of people are still
not in the market, we think investors will want to take profits
soon," said Adam Hewison, chief executive at INO Inc in
Annapolis, Maryland. "We're very close to an interim top."
S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were slightly above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3 points.
The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday
and the S&P 500 ended at another record high. Both indexes hit
all-time intraday highs during the session.
The U.S. stock market's gains this year have come on strong
corporate results and accommodative monetary policies from the
Federal Reserve. Recently, growth-orientated sectors like energy
have led the way higher.
"We're closely watching energy, which could outperform as
oil could potentially rise to $110 on signs that the economy is
getting better or on any supply disruption from the Middle
East," said Hewison.
Crude dipped 0.2 percent to $95.44 per barrel on
Wednesday.
Dow component Walt Disney Co reported earnings late
Tuesday that beat expectations and revenue that was up 10
percent, while Whole Foods Market Inc reported a rebound
in same-store sales and raised its full-year profit view.
Shares of Disney slid 0.4 percent to $65.80 in premarket
trading while Whole Foods advanced 8 percent to $100.25.
J.C. Penney Co Inc reported another quarter of steep
sales declines, though investors were cheered that the troubled
department store posted cash levels that implied it had gone
through less money than feared. The stock rose 5 cents to $16.45
in premarket trading but is down 17 percent so far this year.
Earnings have largely been better than expected. About 68.5
percent of S&P 500 companies have surpassed estimates so far. At
the same time, revenues have been disappointing.
News Corp, CenturyLink Inc and CF
Industries are among companies due to report Wednesday.
European shares rose, with mining stocks among the
day's strongest as strong Chinese trade data indicated a better
outlook for one of the world's largest economies.