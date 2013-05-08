* Nasdaq outperforms broader market as Apple gains
* Disney profit beats expectations, Whole Foods raises
outlook
* Analysts see value in sectors tied to economic growth
* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P 500 up 0.2 pct; Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Wednesday, bolstered by the financial and technology sectors,
putting the S&P 500 on track for a fifth session of gains.
The S&P 500 financial sector index rose 0.5 percent,
with JPMorgan Chase & Co up 1.3 percent at $49.77. It
was among the Dow's top percentage gainers.
Among the day's other top gainers, Whole Foods Market Inc
reported a rebound in same-store sales and raised its
full-year profit view. Its
shares jumped 10.5 percent to $102.54.
Technology stocks also outperformed the broader market,
lifting the Nasdaq index. Apple shares rose 0.9 percent
to $462.85 after falling in the previous session.
The potential for the market to pause increases as the
earnings reporting period winds down, said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
"Now that earnings are over and done ... there's no real
fundamental reason to buy stocks," he said.
Results are in from about 440 companies so far. Earnings
have largely been better than expected this quarter, with the
majority of companies surpassing estimates.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.96 points,
or 0.13 percent, at 15,076.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.49 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,629.45. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.61 points, or 0.28
percent, at 3,406.24.
Wall Street had started the session lower as investors
locked in profits after four days of gains that took equity
indexes to new highs a day earlier. But the market rebounded in
early morning trade as investors saw the dip as an opportunity
to buy.
Google Inc gained 1.5 percent to $870 and helped
buoy the Nasdaq.
Wall Street hasn't yet undergone a sustained slide this year
as investors have bought on market declines. Robust corporate
results and the Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary
policies have supported the market's advance, which has recently
been led by cyclical sectors tied to the pace of economic
growth.
Late on Tuesday, Dow component Walt Disney Co
reported earnings that beat expectations and revenue that rose
10 percent. Shares of Disney slipped 0.8 percent to $65.52.