By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 8 The S&P 500 closed at an
all-time high for a fifth day on Wednesday in a broad rally that
keeps surprising investors with its longevity and resilience.
The Dow also ended at a record high for a second straight
day, pushing further above 15,000.
The S&P 500 has climbed 14.5 percent so far this year.
Financials, materials and technology sectors were among the
strongest performers, with shares of International Business
Machines leading the Dow higher.
Among the S&P 500's biggest percentage gainers was Whole
Foods Market Inc, whose shares jumped 10.1 percent to
$102.19 a day after it reported a rebound in same-store sales
and raised its full-year profit view.
Apple shares finished the day up 1.1 percent at
$463.84 after falling in the previous session.
Solid corporate earnings along with continued accommodative
monetary policies have supported the market's climb, which had
been led by mostly defensive sectors. The recent trend, though,
appears to reflect a shift to an advance led by growth-oriented
sectors.
"Cyclicals will probably be fairly strong in the short term,
based on the strengthening parts of the economy," said Bryan
Evans, investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
While volume has been below average all week, the three
major U.S. stock indexes have ended sessions higher than where
they began, suggesting momentum will continue.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.92 points,
or 0.32 percent, to end at a record high of 15,105.12. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.73 points, or 0.41
percent, to finish at a record high of 1,632.69. The Nasdaq
Composite Index advanced 16.64 points, or 0.49 percent,
to close at 3,413.27.
The Dow also reached an all-time intraday high of 15,106.81,
while the S&P 500 set a record intraday high of 1,632.78.
Still, the potential for the market to pause increases as
the earnings reporting period winds down, said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
"Now that earnings are over and done ... there's no real
fundamental reason to buy stocks," he said.
Results are in from about 440 companies so far. Earnings
have largely been better than expected this quarter, with the
majority of companies surpassing estimates.
Late on Tuesday, Dow component Walt Disney Co
reported earnings that beat expectations and revenue that rose
10 percent. Shares of Disney dipped 0.1 percent to $65.99.
Volume was roughly 6.2 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the average
daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the NYSE by a ratio of
nearly 2 to 1, while on the Nasdaq, seven stocks rose for every
five that fell.