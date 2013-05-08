* Dow closes at all-time high -above 15,000 - for 2nd day
* Nasdaq outperforms broader market as Apple gains
* Whole Foods raises outlook, stock up 10 percent
* Level 3, TW Telecom rise after comments at Sohn event
* Dow up 0.3 pct; S&P 500 up 0.4 pct; Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 8 The S&P 500 closed at an
all-time high for a fifth day on Wednesday in a broad rally that
keeps surprising investors with its longevity and resilience.
The Dow also ended at a record high for a second straight
day, pushing further above 15,000.
Financials, materials and technology sectors were among the
strongest performers, with shares of International Business
Machines leading the Dow higher. IBM's stock rose 1.1
percent to $204.82.
Among the S&P 500's biggest percentage gainers was Whole
Foods Market Inc, whose shares jumped 10.1 percent to
$102.19 a day after it reported a rebound in same-store sales
and raised its full-year profit view.
Apple shares finished the day up 1.1 percent at
$463.84 after falling in the previous session.
While volume has been below average all week, the three
major U.S. stock indexes have ended sessions higher than where
they began, suggesting momentum will continue.
Solid corporate earnings along with continued accommodative
monetary policies have supported the market's climb, which had
been led by mostly defensive sectors. The recent rally, though,
appears to reflect a shift to growth-oriented sectors leading
the advance.
"Cyclicals will probably be fairly strong in the short term,
based on the strengthening parts of the economy," said Bryan
Evans, investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.92 points,
or 0.32 percent, to end at a record high of 15,105.12 - its
second consecutive close above 15,000. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 6.73 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish at a
record high of 1,632.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 16.64 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 3,413.27.
After the bell, shares of Groupon jumped 11.5
percent to $6.23 after the world's largest daily deal company
reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
Shares of New Corp rose 3.6 percent to $33 in
after-hours trading following the release of the last quarterly
results for Rupert Murdoch's company before its entertainment
and publishing businesses are separated.
During the session, the Dow also reached an all-time
intraday high of 15,106.81 and the S&P 500 set a record intraday
high of 1,632.78.
The S&P 500 has climbed 14.5 percent so far this year, while
the Dow has advanced 15.3 percent and the Nasdaq has gained 13
percent.
Despite the gains, the market remains below overbought
territory, with the relative strength index on the S&P 500
slightly below 70.
Still, the potential for the market to pause increases as
the earnings reporting period winds down, said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
"Now that earnings are over and done ... there's no real
fundamental reason to buy stocks," he said.
Results are in from about 440 companies so far. Earnings
have largely been better than expected this quarter, with the
majority of companies surpassing estimates.
Some of the day's biggest movers were stocks cited by
prominent investors at the Sohn Investment Conference, a hedge
fund industry event in New York.
Shares of TW Telecom Inc and Level 3 Communications
rallied after fund manager Keith Meister, managing
partner and chief investment officer of Corvex Management, said
they could be on par with industry heavyweights AT&T and
Verizon in coming years.
TW Telecom ended up 5.8 percent at $28.77 while shares of
Level 3 ended up 3.4 percent at $23.99.
Shares of some housing stocks rose after Steven Eisman,
founder and portfolio manager of hedge fund Emrys Partners,
L.P., said during the conference that he is positive on U.S.
housing, but wary of Canada's housing market.
Among his picks were Lennar, which edged up 0.1
percent to $42.25, and Forestar Group, which gained 5.9
percent to $24.08.
Volume was roughly 6.2 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the average
daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the NYSE by a ratio of
nearly 2 to 1, while on the Nasdaq, seven stocks rose for every
five that fell.