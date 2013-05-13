* Elan, Theravance reach royalties deal
* Retail sales edge up in April
* Futures off: Dow 17 pts, S&P 2.1 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. stocks were poised for a
lower open on Monday after the S&P 500 index closed at a record
high, but an unexpected rise in retail sales last month was
likely to curb any decline.
Stock index futures pared losses after the Commerce
Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent, coming after
a 0.5 percent March decline and defying an average forecast by
economists polled by Reuters for a drop of 0.3 percent.
Retail sales account for about 30 percent of consumer
spending.
The S&P 500 managed its third straight weekly gain
last week, reaching a record high on Friday. The benchmark had a
five-day streak of record closing highs before settling lower
on Thursday.
"Markets and investors are a bit skittish at the levels we
are at," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"There is not a great deal of confidence in the consumer and
that spending, as a result, is going to necessarily support
current pricing. But this number is definitely not a cause for
concern."
S&P 500 futures lost 2.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 77
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2.5 points.
Later in the session at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), data on March
business inventories is due. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect an increase of 0.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent rise in
February.
Elan agreed to a $1 billion deal to buy 21
percent of the royalties that U.S. company Theravance
receives from GlaxoSmithKline for its
respiratory drugs. Theravance shares jumped 13.8 percent to
$39.75 in premarket trading.
AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc agreed to be acquired by a
private investor consortium led by CITIC Capital Partners for
$12 per share in cash. AsiaInfo shares gained 0.6 percent to
$11.75 in premarket trade.
U.S.-listed shares of Perion Network surged 13.1
percent to $14.25 before the opening bell after the Israeli
consumer Internet company posted first-quarter earnings.
SoftBank Corp has told banks that their financing
of Dish Network Corp's $25.5 billion rival offer for
Sprint Nextel Corp could hurt their chances of landing a
role in a highly anticipated public offering of the Chinese
e-commerce giant, two sources familiar with the situation said.