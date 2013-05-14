* Investors pause with S&P up more than 14 percent this year
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Tuesday as investors paused following a recent rally
that repeatedly took the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs.
* The market has been trading sideways over the past few
sessions as the end of the quarterly corporate earnings season
and a light economic calendar has given traders few reasons to
push shares decisively in one direction or the other. Still, the
S&P is up more than 14 percent so far this year.
* While some analysts argue the long-term trend remains
positive, many see momentum waning in the near term in the
absence of positive catalysts. Volume has been lighter than
average, and volatility has been low in recent days.
* Overseas, European shares dipped 0.3 percent as
data on German analyst and investor sentiment came in weaker
than expected, through it was slightly up from the previous
month.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.9 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 27
points and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 2.75 points.
* In company news, Nokia Corp unveiled a new version
of its Lumia smartphone line, but U.S.-listed shares fell 4.7
percent to $3.66 in premarket trading.
* The U.S. Supreme Court ruled late Monday that an Indiana
farmer had violated Monsanto Co's patent for a type of
soybean.
* Tesla Motors continued its recent meteoric rise
following a gain of 40 percent last week after lifting its sales
outlook. It jumped 3.9 percent to $91.25 before the bell.
* Agilent Technologies Inc is the only S&P company
scheduled to report results on Tuesday. Corporate earnings have
been mostly better than expected this quarter. With 90 percent
of the S&P having reported, 67.2 percent have topped earnings
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, which is even
with the average over the past four quarters. Only 46.9 percent
have beaten revenue expectations, below the 52 percent average
over the past four quarters.
* Wall Street ended little changed on Monday as investors
paused following three weeks of gains, though strong retail
sales data helped to limit losses. Investors are at odds over
whether positive economic data can help the market rise further,
as it could spell the end of the Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus, which has contributed to the year's equity rally.