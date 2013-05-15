* Upward momentum persists, Internet shares among day's
gainers
* Deere shares drop after outlook, drags on S&P 500
* Empire State Index contracts, PPI shows weak inflation
pressure
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose
for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as tech shares gained and
offset some weak economic data.
Equities have rallied in recent weeks, with both the Dow and
S&P 500 hitting all-time highs as investors expect central bank
stimulus measures will keep supporting market gains.
Such policies have helped spur advances of about 15 percent
in major indexes this year despite data showing signs of slowing
growth. Activity in New York state's manufacturing sector
unexpectedly contracted in May, falling to minus 1.43 from 3.05,
below expectations for an increase to 4. Another report showed
that U.S. industrial production fell 0.5 percent in April, more
than expected.
"It's disconcerting that the data was so much lower than
what we were looking for, but there's no reason for investors to
sell," said Michael Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient
Investments in Minneapolis. "The main things driving the market
- the Fed, earnings, consumer confidence - are holding up, and
people put money in the market on any down day. I still see a
lot of value."
Agilent Tech was one of the S&P 500's top percentage
gainers a day after the company posted adjusted earnings that
beat expectations and doubled its stock-buyback program to $1
billion. The company also said it would cut 2 percent of its
global work force.
Tech shares also got a lift from Netflix Inc, up
4.5 percent at $244.55, and Yahoo Inc, up 3 percent at
$27.44.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.98 points,
or 0.25 percent, at 15,253.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.87 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,656.21. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.54 points, or 0.25
percent, at 3,471.15.
On the downside, Deere & Co gave a cautious outlook
even as earnings topped forecasts. The stock fell 4.6 percent to
$89.45. Deere's decline dragged on on the S&P industrial index
, which was up only 0.1 percent.
In other data released on Wednesday, the U.S. Producer Price
Index recorded its largest drop in three years in April, falling
a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose to 44 from a
downwardly revised 41 in April, according to data from the
National Association of Home Builders. The May reading was above
forecasts and closer to the 50 mark, which indicates builders
see market conditions in a more favorable light.
An improving housing market has been seen as a tailwind to
the economic recovery.
Crude oil fell 1.8 percent after data showed the euro
zone was in its longest recession ever, while a stronger dollar
and rising U.S. refined products stockpiles put additional
pressure on prices.
The drop in crude pressured shares of energy companies, with
Marathon Oil down 1.8 percent at $34.74, and Cliffs
Natural Resources, off 3.2 percent at $21.44.
"One of the biggest things we're watching today is commodity
prices, which are down pretty big across the board," said
Binger, who helps oversee about $330 million.
Macy's shot up 2 percent to $48.34 after the retailer
reported higher first-quarter profit and sales, and raised its
quarterly dividend 25 percent.
SunPower Corp shares surged 16.2 percent to $22.12
after the maker of solar panels and solar power plants said it
expects to post an adjusted profit for the current quarter.