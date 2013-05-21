* Home Depot raises outlook, shares jump
* Carnival guides lower once more, shares tumble
* JPMorgan shareholders to decide on Dimon's chairmanship
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P off 2 pts, Nasdaq off 3 pts
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit yet another intraday
record in the previous session, with markets expected to drift
sideways ahead of Congressional testimony from Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke on Wednesday.
* The U.S. economic calendar is thin and the market will
continue to be vulnerable after the S&P and Dow industrials hit
record highs on Monday. However, he expectation of continuing
accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve should
continue to lend support to equities.
* The housing market recovery helped Home Depot
report higher quarterly sales and earnings, prompting the
world's largest home improvement chain to boost its sales
outlook for the year. Its shares rose 4 percent in premarket
trading.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 4
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3 points.
* Carnival Corporation & Plc slashed its
full-year earnings outlook for the second time in less than
three months as it expects lower revenue due to the lower ticket
pricing it is employing to attract passengers following a string
of high-profile mishaps. Its U.S. shares dropped 9.3 percent in
premarket trading.
* Best Buy shares dipped 0.6 percent in premarket
trading after the world's largest consumer electronics chain
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and warned that
investments to win back shoppers could squeeze profits in the
near term.
* Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co dipped 0.2 percent
premarket as final ballots come in on a proposal to strip the
bank's chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon of his chairman
title. Investors worry about what will happen if shareholders
win what will likely be a close vote.
* Apple chef executive Tim Cook is expected to
testify before Congress later on Tuesday after a U.S. Senate
report on the company's offshore tax structure said the iPhone
maker has kept billions of dollars in profits in Irish
subsidiaries to pay little or no taxes to any government. Apple
shares fell 0.8 percent in premarket trading.