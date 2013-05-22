* Bernanke touts benefits of Fed easing, but hints could act

* Stocks choppy after hitting highs earlier

* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq off 0.3 pct

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. stocks were little changed in choppy trading Wednesday, after giving up earlier gains following remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which suggested the central bank was not ready to pull back on its economic stimulus efforts, but may act if the economy continues to improve.

Bernanke said the central bank needed to see further signs of traction in the economy before it tapered its stimulus efforts. His testimony before a Congressional panel helped boost indexes by as much as 1 percent in the morning.

But markets came off their highs after Bernanke said the Fed could decide to scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of the "next few meetings" if the economic recovery looked set to maintain forward momentum.

"The market was disappointed with the fact that they did not get complete clarity and a green light that the current (Quantitative Easing) measures are going to be in place quarter after quarter," said Wilmer Stith, vice president and portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware and has about $25 billion in assets.

"The market was really hoping to get from Bernanke today certainty that tapering of quantitative easing is really not going to be in the picture in 2013. The reality is that it's going to be data-dependent. That just leaves the market in this sort of unsettled environment."

Investors have increasingly turned their attention to when the Fed's current $85 billion a month bond purchase program might end or slow. The stimulus has been a major force behind a rally in U.S. equities that has helped the S&P 500 and Dow industrials gain about 18 percent so far this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 26.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,414.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.28 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,668.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 10.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,491.97.

"You could look at this as a Fed (statement) day. Fed days you get a lot of volatility and usually when you look back, it didn't mean much in terms of the whole trend. Today we're getting some of the same feeling," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Health stocks led the S&P 500 higher, as Bristol-Myers Squibb jumped 7.3 percent to $47.28 after a Citi note highlighted excitement surrounding so-called immunotherapy, in the wake of positive results from clinical trials conducted by companies such as Bristol-Myers and Roche Holding.