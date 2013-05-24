* Durable goods orders on tap
* P&G shares rise after CEO replacement
* Abercrombie shares fall after results
* Futures off: Dow 64 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday, setting up Wall Street for its first weekly decline
since mid April, amid concern the central bank may scale back
its support to the economy.
* Trading has been choppy in the second half of the week as
market participants assess the Federal Reserve's evolving stance
towards markets. Fed support has been instrumental in a rally
that has boosted U.S. stocks to record highs this year.
* Procter & Gamble shares rose 2.9 percent in
premarket trading, a day after the world's largest household
products maker brought back A.G. Lafley as chief executive,
replacing Bob McDonald in the midst of a major restructuring.
* The Commerce Department will release April durable goods
orders data at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a 1.5 percent rise, compared with a 6.9 percent
drop in orders in March.
* S&P 500 futures fell 10 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 64
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18 points.
* Abercrombie & Fitch shares dropped 7.1 percent in
premarket trading after the teen clothing retailer said
quarterly comparable sales fell 15 percent, which it blamed in
part on inventory shortages.
* Shares of Sears Holdings tumbled 12 percent in
light premarket trading after the U.S. retailer reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by cooler
spring weather.
* Pandora Media shares jumped 11 percent in premarket
trading after the streaming music service said Thursday
first-quarter revenue grew on the strength of mobile
advertising. At least five research firms raised their price
target on the stock.
* Google is considering buying Israeli mobile
satellite navigation start-up Waze Inc, which may lead to a
bidding war with Facebook, Bloomberg news reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.