* Durable goods orders on tap
* P&G shares rise after CEO replacement
* Abercrombie shares fall after results
* Futures off: Dow 43 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday, setting up Wall Street for its first weekly decline
since mid April, amid concern the central bank may scale back
its support to the economy.
Trading has been choppy in the second half of the week as
market participants assess the Federal Reserve's evolving stance
towards markets. Fed support has been instrumental in a rally
that has boosted U.S. stocks to record highs this year.
Since Wednesday, the markets have been focused on the
possibility of Fed purchases being scaled back later this year,
in the wake of congressional testimony by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke and the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market
Committee meeting.
"Markets are looking for a reset and a retracement lower,
closer to more compelling valuations," said Peter Kenny, chief
market strategist at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
He said on Wednesday there was a shift that "reintroduced a
sense of caution that has long been absent" in markets.
The minutes showed a degree of fracture in the FOMC "in
terms of the approach moving forward, specifically the time
frame" of the unwinding of the Fed's stimulus efforts.
S&P 500 futures fell 7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 43
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 14 points.
Procter & Gamble shares rose 3.4 percent in premarket
trading, a day after the world's largest household products
maker brought back A.G. Lafley as chief executive, replacing Bob
McDonald in the midst of a major restructuring.
The Commerce Department will release April durable goods
orders data at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a 1.5 percent rise, compared with a 6.9 percent
drop in orders in March.
Abercrombie & Fitch shares dropped 12 percent in
premarket trading after the teen clothing retailer said
quarterly comparable sales fell 15 percent, which it blamed in
part on inventory shortages.
Shares of Sears Holdings tumbled 14.5 percent in
light premarket trading after the U.S. retailer reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by cooler
spring weather.
Pandora Media shares jumped 13 percent in premarket
trading after the streaming music service said Thursday
first-quarter revenue grew on the strength of mobile
advertising. At least five research firms raised their price
target on the stock.