* Durable goods orders rise more than expected
* P&G shares climb after CEO replacement
* Abercrombie shares fall after results
* Futures off: Dow 49 pts, S&P 8.5 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks were set to open
lower on Friday, setting up Wall Street for its first weekly
decline since mid April, amid concern the U.S. central bank may
scale back its support to the economy.
Futures briefly paired losses after data showed orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in
April.
Trading has been choppy in the second half of the week as
market participants assess the Federal Reserve's evolving stance
towards markets. Fed support has been instrumental in a rally
that has boosted U.S. stocks to record highs this year.
Since Wednesday, the markets have been focused on the
possibility of Fed purchases being scaled back later this year,
in the wake of congressional testimony by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke and the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market
Committee meeting.
"Markets are looking for a reset and a retracement lower,
closer to more compelling valuations," said Peter Kenny, chief
market strategist at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
He said on Wednesday there was a shift that "reintroduced a
sense of caution that has long been absent" in markets.
The minutes, Kenny said, showed a degree of fracture in the
FOMC "in terms of the approach moving forward, specifically the
time frame" of the unwinding of the Fed's stimulus efforts.
Futures briefly pared losses after the Commerce Department
said durable goods orders rose 3.3 percent last month, exceeding
expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent. Prior readings for
orders were revised to show a smaller decline in March than
previously estimated.
S&P 500 futures fell 8.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 49
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12 points.
Procter & Gamble shares rose 3.4 percent in premarket
trading after the world's largest household products maker
brought back A.G. Lafley as chief executive Thursday, replacing
Bob McDonald in the midst of a major
restructuring.
Abercrombie & Fitch shares dropped 8.5 percent in
premarket trading after the teen clothing retailer said
quarterly comparable sales fell 15 percent, which it blamed in
part on inventory shortages.
Shares of Sears Holdings tumbled 14.7 percent in
premarket trading after the U.S. retailer reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by cooler
spring weather.
Pandora Media shares jumped 13 percent in premarket
trading after the streaming music service said Thursday
first-quarter revenue grew on the strength of mobile
advertising. At least five research firms raised their price
target on the stock.