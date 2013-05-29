* Strong data raises questions on Fed stimulus timing
* Cyclical shares may drop on Fed concerns, banks lower
* China's Shuanghui near deal to buy Smithfield: WSJ
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 9.5 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, indicating a drop off record highs at the open, as
investors continued to question the longevity of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus program.
* Supportive monetary policies from central banks around the
world have lifted equity markets this year, with the S&P 500 up
more than 16 percent. On Tuesday, stocks soared and the Dow
closed at another record high, after the Bank of Japan and
European Central Bank reassured investors that policies designed
to boost economic growth would stay in place.
* Equity prices have been closely tethered to central bank
action, especially the Fed's quantitative easing program in the
U.S. Last week, indexes fell on concerns that the program may be
scaled back sooner than expected, and strong economic data on
Tuesday stirred speculation that the Fed may begin tapering off
its program soon.
* While strong corporate earnings have also contributed to
the equity market's surge in 2013, central bank stimulus has
pushed investors to add to positions on market declines,
limiting extended sell-offs. Though earnings growth is seen
keeping the trend in equities positive over the long term, any
change to the stimulus may prompt a round of profit taking.
* S&P 500 futures fell 9.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 76
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 13.5 points.
* Cyclical companies, closely tied to the pace of economic
growth, have been volatile on any rumors pertaining to Fed
stimulus. Bank of America fell 1 percent to $13.21 in
premarket trading while JPMorgan Chase & Co was off 1.1
percent at $54.
* In company news, the Wall Street Journal reported that
China's Shuanghui Group was close to a deal to buy Smithfield
Foods for between $4.5 billion and $5 billion.
* U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday following supportive
comments by overseas central banks. Strong data on home prices
and consumer confidence added to the positive tone.