* Strong data raises questions on Fed stimulus timing

* Cyclical shares may drop on Fed concerns, banks lower

* China's Shuanghui near deal to buy Smithfield: WSJ

* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 9.5 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, indicating a drop off record highs at the open, as investors continued to question the longevity of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.

* Supportive monetary policies from central banks around the world have lifted equity markets this year, with the S&P 500 up more than 16 percent. On Tuesday, stocks soared and the Dow closed at another record high, after the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank reassured investors that policies designed to boost economic growth would stay in place.

* Equity prices have been closely tethered to central bank action, especially the Fed's quantitative easing program in the U.S. Last week, indexes fell on concerns that the program may be scaled back sooner than expected, and strong economic data on Tuesday stirred speculation that the Fed may begin tapering off its program soon.

* While strong corporate earnings have also contributed to the equity market's surge in 2013, central bank stimulus has pushed investors to add to positions on market declines, limiting extended sell-offs. Though earnings growth is seen keeping the trend in equities positive over the long term, any change to the stimulus may prompt a round of profit taking.

* S&P 500 futures fell 9.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 76 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 13.5 points.

* Cyclical companies, closely tied to the pace of economic growth, have been volatile on any rumors pertaining to Fed stimulus. Bank of America fell 1 percent to $13.21 in premarket trading while JPMorgan Chase & Co was off 1.1 percent at $54.

* In company news, the Wall Street Journal reported that China's Shuanghui Group was close to a deal to buy Smithfield Foods for between $4.5 billion and $5 billion.

* U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday following supportive comments by overseas central banks. Strong data on home prices and consumer confidence added to the positive tone.