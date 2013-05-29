* Strong data raises questions on Fed stimulus timing
* Cyclical shares may drop on Fed concerns, banks lower
* Smithfield shares soar, China's Shuanghui to buy
* Futures down: Dow 79 pts, S&P 9.3 pts, Nasdaq 13.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, indicating a drop off record highs at the open, as
investors continued to question the longevity of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus program.
Supportive monetary policies from central banks around the
world have lifted equity markets this year, with the S&P 500 up
more than 16 percent. On Tuesday, stocks soared and the Dow
closed at another record high after the Bank of Japan and
European Central Bank reassured investors that policies designed
to boost economic growth would stay in place.
Last week, indexes fell on concerns that the program may be
scaled back sooner than expected, and strong economic data on
Tuesday stirred speculation that the Fed may begin tapering off
its program soon. The concerns sent U.S. Treasury debt yields
to their highest levels in over a year and pulled
equities back from session highs.
"(Tuesday) was the first time we saw rates spike on concerns
about the Fed tapering, and if that spreads, it will have
negative ramifications for the rest of the market," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
While strong corporate earnings have also contributed to the
equity market's surge in 2013, central bank stimulus has pushed
investors to add to positions on market declines, limiting
extended sell-offs. So, any change to the stimulus program may
prompt a round of profit taking.
"There's still a question about how much we can grow without
stimulus, and what will happen to the market when rates go up,"
Sarhan said.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 79
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 13.75 points.
Cyclical companies, closely tied to the pace of economic
growth, have been volatile on rumors over the Fed's stimulus
measures. Bank of America fell 1 percent to $13.21 in
premarket trading while JPMorgan Chase & Co was off 1.1
percent at $54.
In company news, Smithfield Foods surged 27 percent
to $32.90 in premarket trading after China's Shuanghui Group
agreed to buy the company for $34 a share.
Trina Solar Ltd slumped 11.5 percent to $6.01 in
premarket trading after the company reported its seventh
straight quarterly loss.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said late
Wednesday he expected the tech giant to release "several more
game changers," hinting that wearable computers could be among
them.