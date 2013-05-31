* S&P 500 on track for seventh straight month of gains

* Data on consumer sentiment, Chicago PMI on tap

* Avago gives strong outlook, could lift chipmakers

* Futures down: Dow 80 pts, S&P 6.8 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors took profit following a recent rally, though the market remained on track to close out a seventh straight month of gains.

Equities have been strong this year, with the S&P 500 jumping 3.6 percent in May and 16 percent in the year to date, taking it repeatedly to record highs. Over the past seven months, the index has appreciated 17 percent.

The advance has largely come on supportive monetary policies from central banks around the world, which has helped the markets avoid the Wall Street adage of "sell in May, go away," which refers to a historical trend of weakness in the month. The S&P fell 6.3 percent in May 2012.

Still, shares have been volatile over the past few weeks on uncertainty over when the stimulus programs will be scaled back or stopped.

"We're way behind average in terms of volatility this year, and that's starting to creep back into the market," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York. "But for the moment it appears the near-term move is for some profit taking after a strong run."

In the latest economic data, personal income was flat in April, while consumption dipped 0.2 percent. Analysts were looking for a rise of 0.1 percent for both. Futures were little changed by the data.

May Chicago PMI data, a gauge of manufacturing, is due at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT) and is seen coming in at 50, above 49 last month. At 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), the final May Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan reading on consumer sentiment is seen holding steady at 83.7.

"While it wouldn't be unusual to see a dip in markets after the gains we've had, the tone could change if the data comes in to the upside," said Hogan. "PMI could especially be a catalyst as manufacturing hasn't recently been an area of support."

S&P 500 futures fell 6.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 80 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 13.25 points.

For the week, the Dow is up 0.1 percent, the S&P is up 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.9 percent.

Trading may be volatile near the close of markets as the MSCI indexes are slated to rebalance at the end of the day.

Semiconductor stocks will be in focus a day after Avago Technologies Ltd forecast third-quarter revenue that was largely above expectations, citing a revival of demand from a large customer.

On the downside, Palo Alto Networks plunged 12.5 percent to $47.60 in premarket trading after giving an outlook that was below expectations.

The Food and Drug Administration late Thursday refused approval to Endo Health Solutions Inc's injectable testosterone drug, asking for a better risk management plan.

One of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire Corp on Thursday urged the wireless company to recommend against Sprint Nextel Corp's buyout offer after Dish Network Corp made a counter bid.

Clearwire fell 1.1 percent to $4.45 while Sprint fell 0.5 percent to $7.30 before the bell.

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Thursday, following limp data on the labor market and GDP which soothed concerns about the Fed scaling back its stimulus measures any time soon.