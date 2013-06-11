* BOJ keeps policy steady, disappointing investors
* Lululemon tumbles after CEO says to step down
* SoftBank raises offer for Sprint Nextel
* Futures down: Dow 109 pts, S&P 14.1 pts, Nasdaq 23.25 pts
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday after Japan did not offer new measures to calm its
bond market, disappointing U.S. investors who are also trying to
gauge the future direction of central bank policy at home.
* The news sent U.S. Treasury yields to their highest in
more than a year. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose
4.5 basis points to 2.26 percent. It earlier hit its highest
since April 2012 at 2.27 percent.
* The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady at the end
of its two-day meeting, holding off on taking fresh steps to
calm bond market volatility.
* Japan in April announced a $1.4 trillion stimulus program,
adding to central banks' efforts around the world to boost
economic conditions.
* At the same time, investors remain nervous over when the
U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its stimulus measures, which have
been a significant driver of this year's stock market rally.
* S&P 500 futures fell 14.1 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped
109 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 23.25 points.
* Shares of Lululemon Athletica slumped
more than 13 percent in light premarket trading after the
company's chief executive said she will step down. The stock was
down 13.2 percent at $71.40.
* SoftBank Corp said it agreed with Sprint Nextel
Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to
$21.6 billion from $20.1 billion. Sprint was up 1.5 percent at
$7.29.
* Boeing raised its 20-year forecast for airplane
demand, saying airlines will need 35,280 new jets worth $4.8
trillion as the world's fleet doubles.
* Investors will also be watching a hearing by a German
court on the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
program.
* On the economic calendar, wholesale inventories data for
April will be released at 10:00 am ET (1400 GMT). Analysts
expect inventories rose 0.2 percent in April.